Walter Norris Jr. was, indeed, not a hero By EDDIE JANEK May 9, 2023

Dolph Tillotson's column about Walter Norris was right on the button ("Oppose the demolition, but don't canonize Walter Norris Jr.," The Daily News, May 1, 2023).

Not too long after I became county commissioner, I got a call from a friend about the horrible conditions at the Galveston Housing Authority building on 61st Street.

He took me on a tour of the building and it was pathetic. Commodes didn't work, elevators worked at times. I held a few meetings with the residents and they were very unhappy.

I got Norris to meet me there and his reply was "it's bad and we will take care of it." After several meeting and no help, I turned it over to the board.

I agree with Tillotson not to make Walter Norris a hero, as he was a first-class flop.

Eddie Janek
Galveston
