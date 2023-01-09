Does anyone remember when pedometers were a fashion trend? I don’t recall the exact date, but suddenly everyone had this small device on their shoes, pants, or belt. This idea is not new. In the 1960s, Japan had something similar and the most recent version of this now is our Fitbit, smartwatch and phone that all track our steps for us. We seem to instinctively know that walking is good for us and find ways to quantify and track it. Turns out, science agrees that there are several health benefits from taking a brisk walk every day.
Regular aerobic activity, such as walking has been shown to reduce the risk of heart disease, obesity, diabetes, blood pressure and even improve symptoms of anxiety and depression. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recommends we get 150 minutes of moderate intensity exercise a week. The good news is that the total 150 minutes doesn’t have to be all together. You could do 60 minutes one day or break it up to do 10 minutes twice a day. My baseline recommendation for patients is to aim for 20 minutes a day. I don’t know about you, but I can usually do something for at least 20 minutes. This advice doesn’t include the recommendations for weight training. We will review that in more detail later.
So how can we increase the amount of time we walk? First, let’s remind ourselves of the old proverb, “everywhere is walking distance if you have the time.” If we try to set aside time for walking, we will usually find ways to make it work. Some ideas if you are having difficulties include, taking the dog for a walk, park at the back of the parking lot instead of near the door, include your friends or family, put it on your calendar or even take the stairs at work. When I’m working at the hospital, I almost exclusively use the stairs to get to different floors during the day. This helps keep me physically active throughout the day.
Finally, connect with a team of supporters that can help keep you motivated. One great opportunity is to join me and the UTMB “Walk with a Future Doc” program this Saturday, Jan. 14, at 10 a.m. We will be meeting across the street from the UTMB field house at 4th street and The Strand and walking for 20-30 minutes. Walk with a Doc is a program that was started by cardiologist Dr. David Sabgir in 2005. Since that time, there are now over 500 WWAD programs in 46 states and in 34 countries performing regular community walks every week to month. Research has shown participation in WWAD improves health and double the likelihood that people meet their recommended 150 minutes a week of physical activity.
The walk will start with a short education and then we get right to it. All are welcome. If you want to start your year off right, come take a walk with me this Saturday at 10 a.m. See you soon.
Editor's note: Dr. Samuel Mathis is writing the weekly health column, which appears in The Daily News every Thursday, while Dr. Victor S. Sierpina is on a six-month cruise around the world.
Dr. Samuel Mathis is an assistant professor in The University of Texas Medical Branch’s Family Medicine Department.
