DISD educators honored

Dee Hopper, left, a special education teacher at San Leon Elementary School, is among six finalists for the Region 4 Elementary Teacher of the Year honor. Justin Faith, a science teacher at Kranz Junior High, is among five finalists for the Secondary Teacher of the Year award.

Dickinson ISD’s 2022-2023 Teachers of the Year have both been named finalists for the Region 4 honors, officials said.

Dee Hopper, a special education teacher at San Leon Elementary School, is among six finalists for the Region 4 Elementary Teacher of the Year honor; Justin Faith, a science teacher at Kranz Junior High, is among five finalists for the Secondary Teacher of the Year award, officials said.

Michael A. Smith: 409-683-5206; michael.smith@galvnews.com

