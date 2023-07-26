Dee Hopper, left, a special education teacher at San Leon Elementary School, is among six finalists for the Region 4 Elementary Teacher of the Year honor. Justin Faith, a science teacher at Kranz Junior High, is among five finalists for the Secondary Teacher of the Year award.
Dickinson ISD’s 2022-2023 Teachers of the Year have both been named finalists for the Region 4 honors, officials said.
Dee Hopper, a special education teacher at San Leon Elementary School, is among six finalists for the Region 4 Elementary Teacher of the Year honor; Justin Faith, a science teacher at Kranz Junior High, is among five finalists for the Secondary Teacher of the Year award, officials said.
“We are incredibly proud of both Dee and Justin,” Superintendent Carla Voelkel said.
“It is quite an honor for these teachers and our entire school district to have Region 4 recognize not just one but both of our top teachers as finalists.
“This recognition highlights the outstanding work they do in their classrooms with students, at their campuses, and with others throughout our district each day.”
Hopper celebrated 15 years in education, all in Dickinson ISD, during the most recent school year.
“I don’t know what’s more inspiring to me as an educator — the incredible feeling of being recognized as a top six regional finalist for Elementary Teacher of the Year or knowing that both of Dickinson ISD’s Elementary and Secondary nominees advanced,” Hopper said.
“I hope to represent San Leon Elementary and Dickinson ISD with all the values and characteristics that make our students, educators and community proud to be Gators.”
Faith has been teaching for seven years, including two years in Dickinson ISD. He was promoted at the end of the school year to serve as an assistant principal at Kranz Junior High starting with the next academic year.
“Being selected as Teacher of the Year by my colleagues at Kranz Junior High is one of the greatest honors bestowed upon me because they did it based on my actions day in and day out,” Faith said.
“Choosing me as their representative left me with a great sense of pride and duty to represent them and the work we do every day to the best of my ability.
“Having our personal stories selected at the district level and now the region level is a testament to how we grow students and strive to accomplish our collective mission of ensuring all students learn at high levels. I am excited to represent Kranz and Dickinson by sharing our story and proud that our story resonates with other educators.”
Hopper and Faith will be honored Aug. 1 at the Region 4 Teacher of the Year Luncheon, where the overall Region 4 Elementary and Secondary honorees will be announced. These two regional honorees will advance to the Texas Teachers of the Year program, which is a statewide effort of the Texas Association of School Administrators and the other 19 education service centers across Texas.
