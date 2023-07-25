GALVESTON
The pair of biologists facing almost $800 in municipal fines for growing wildflowers too tall learned at a pre-trial hearing Tuesday they would have to wait another month to present their case to a judge.
GALVESTON
The pair of biologists facing almost $800 in municipal fines for growing wildflowers too tall learned at a pre-trial hearing Tuesday they would have to wait another month to present their case to a judge.
Sasha Francis and her husband, Sean Salinger, achieved local notoriety when city marshals in early May demanded they mow their corner lot on Avenue K, which was covered in a blanket of yellow coreopsis and more than a dozen other indigenous plants.
The pair refused, arguing the spring mowing would prevent the plants from dropping seeds for next year’s crop.
The marshal’s office June 7 cited Francis and Salinger for having wildflowers taller than 9 inches without a city permit.
City officials also took notice and planned a workshop to nip the issue in the bud. They eventually moved to send the matter to the Galveston Tree Committee, a group which makes recommendations about island vegetation to the city. They met Tuesday and formed a subcommittee to tackle the issue.
The couple argues the problem lies with the city’s wildflower ordinance, which allows people to apply only in January for an exception to grow wildflowers higher than 9 inches. But the city has issued the couple two exemptions outside of January, Salinger said.
As the city council worked to amend the wildflower ordinance, marshals cited the couple for misdemeanor offenses and imposed $381 fines each.
During the hearing Tuesday, a city prosecutor told the couple they could either enter a guilty plea and pay the fines or appear at another hearing Aug. 22, which is the same day Salinger’s biology students are back in class at Clear Falls High School, he said.
When the couple asked to offer evidence of their innocence, the prosecutor said he didn’t have the city’s evidence against them yet — because he couldn’t request information from everyone on the docket that day.
“What a waste of my time,” Francis said after the hearing, which lasted a matter of seconds.
The lot on Avenue K isn’t the only one in violation of the ordinance, as a short drive down Broadway, Stewart Road or many other major thoroughfare will prove.
City Marshal Butch Stroud has told The Daily News that people who want to grow wildflowers on the island get an exemption. But there are only 10 wildflower exemptions valid on the island this year. A public information request to the city shows marshals only issued two citations for overgrown wildflowers in the past two years.
“This program has not been properly managed, and we’re working with the city to change this,” Francis said. ”It’s frustrating because the way it’s managed makes it impossible to comply and manage.”
B. Scott McLendon: 409-683-5241; scott.mclendon@galvnews.com
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Discover the Galveston seawall, an engineering marvel protecting the city from storms and hurricanes. Learn how this iconic barrier, completed in 1963, stands 17 feet high and 16 feet wide at the base, with 40,000 pounds of concrete per inch.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.