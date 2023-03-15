Rounding out our first segments of travel, we ended our voyage through the Americas in Fortaleza, Brazil, before beginning our three day Atlantic crossing to the Cape Verde Islands. The trip overall is organized into segments, roughly two to four weeks in length, beginning and terminating in major ports for resupply, and the embarkation and disembarkation of passengers.

The first hop began in San Francisco, California, ending in Santiago, Chile, the second to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and now onward to Cape Town, South Africa. Of the potential 684 passengers, nearly 400 signed on for the full 180 days around the world with others hopping on and off at the major ports at segment ends or beginnings. Overall, the ship was over 90 percent booked for the six months, much to the pleasure of the Oceania company.

Dr. Victor S. Sierpina is the former WD and Laura Nell Nicholson Family Professor of Integrative Medicine and Professor of Family Medicine at UTMB.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription