Rounding out our first segments of travel, we ended our voyage through the Americas in Fortaleza, Brazil, before beginning our three day Atlantic crossing to the Cape Verde Islands. The trip overall is organized into segments, roughly two to four weeks in length, beginning and terminating in major ports for resupply, and the embarkation and disembarkation of passengers.
The first hop began in San Francisco, California, ending in Santiago, Chile, the second to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and now onward to Cape Town, South Africa. Of the potential 684 passengers, nearly 400 signed on for the full 180 days around the world with others hopping on and off at the major ports at segment ends or beginnings. Overall, the ship was over 90 percent booked for the six months, much to the pleasure of the Oceania company.
We have slowly built community with the “round-the-worlders” but also made nice though shorter connections with those just on for a segment or two. The mix of passengers, almost invariably genteel and friendly, has made for continuous expansion of our life experiences by sharing and learning from each other over meals, meetings, excursions, elevator rides, pool side chats, teas, cocktails and more.
Reflecting back, it was an incredible adjustment, moving from a substantial and comfy home to a stateroom less than 1/10 the size, developing totally new schedules, daily routines, and relationships. It was all a bit of a haze and it wasn’t until we hit around day 50 that we felt we were really “on vacation” and things seemed to normalize.
The locations we have visited were those we had only seen or read about in books, National Geographic specials, movies, documentaries and other secondary sources. The driest place in the world, the Atacama Desert in Chile, receives essentially no rain. Still, there are hardy plants and the occasional oasis. Antarctica can only be described as unbelievably beautiful with eerily blue and polar white glacial terrains, mountains, icebergs, spouting and breaching whales, dancing penguins and other exotic cold weather seabirds and wildlife.
The Falkland Islands, a tiny outpost of three thousand or so souls was remarkable in its terrain, history and rugged independence. Buenos Aires, Argentina, was a huge, picturesque metropolis representing the culture, flavors, music and tango of South America’s second largest country. We had to make a stop in surprisingly beautiful and artistically entertaining Puente del Oeste, Uruguay, before Buenos Aires. Because of political unpleasantness, no ships can come directly to Argentina from the Falklands, which Argentina continues to claim despite a failed invasion and defeat by the Brits about 40 years ago. Montevideo, Uruguay, was touted as a politically aware social, welfare, health model, a South American Switzerland with free health care, housing and basic living expenses for all. Of course, this was all financed by very high taxes and resulted in a high cost of living. Many South American countries seemed to have a prominent and pervasive governmental presence in social support as a routine expectation, often mentioned by tour guides and locals. Socialized, government sponsored medical care for all for free is the norm. Even medical tourists can get care for free, including plastic and elective surgeries. Book your next hospital stay now.
Breathtaking Rio de Janeiro was the most stunning landscape and cityscape of our voyage thus far with soaring mountains, the iconic and beneficent Christ the Redeemer with outstretched arms on the highest mountain overlooking the magnificent city and landscape. We visited the world famous Copacabana and Ipanema beaches, millionaires’ homes cheek to jowl with the favelas or shanty towns, the latter paradoxically the most crime free zones because of patrols by local mafiosi. The rich mix of cultures and races was reflected in some exceptional appearing men, women and totally adorable children.
The various terrains, botanical gardens, complexity and beauty of the natural vegetation similarly reflected a broad mix of indigenous and assimilated specimens including medicinal and food sources. We made port calls over 12 days along the coast of Brazil with fascinating tours and excursions in comfortable, modern buses, four-wheel jeeps, boats and on foot. Many people on the ship, despite obvious mobility issues, braved the heat, the climbing, transfers to tender boats. They did all these with walkers, motorized scooters, canes, wheelchairs and more. How’s that for a healthy attitude to aging?
Tour operators and guides all emphasized maintaining vigilance against local pickpockets and thieves. We even had an onboard lecture and briefing by a former U.S. Navy SEAL and expert on security on how to avoid the most common scams.
In any case, we have a few sea days crossing to Cape Verde Island and thought we’d send a few select pictures to save a thousand words. Michelle has graciously selected some of our favorites from her iPhone’s current collection of over 8,000 taken so far on this voyage. More to come.
We miss all y’all but are “living the dream and grateful for it!”
Dr. Victor S. Sierpina is the former WD and Laura Nell Nicholson Family Professor of Integrative Medicine and Professor of Family Medicine at UTMB.
