Now is travel “shoulder season”: a smart time to explore when crowds are smaller, weather is better, reservations easier, and flights cheaper in the U.S. and overseas. Although prices and crowds shoot up again briefly around the holidays, travel bargains resume about January 1.
I seized this opportunity to revisit Rome, using a $90 round trip ticket plus a minimum number of accumulated miles. I’ve visited Rome several prior times, there is always something “new” to see in or near the Eternal City.
We stayed at a breakfast- included convent near the Vatican, for $110 euros per night, which is about $109 dollars. Floors and walls are spotless glistening white marble with spectacular antiques filling every corner, and a 3-story interior courtyard. The nuns who run it are gracious and the atmosphere is serene. Buses wherever you want to go are just outside.
Steps away is Argentoratum, popularly known as Argentina ruin: four temples plus The Theatre of Pompey where Julius Caesar was assassinated in 44 B.C. Since 1929, below street level, the ruin includes Torre Cat Sanctuary, home to about 150 stray cats, fed by a succession of volunteer “cat ladies” or gattare volunteers.
We boarded a Hop On Hop Off bus where, for $3 more, you get an extra day of usage. The buses are a personal favorite which I advise first-time travelers to take; providing a comfortable overview of any legendary city. On a second “ride around” you can hop off at the sites you wanted to see, spend as much time as you like, then hop back on. Although I had seen all sites over the years, I noticed aspects I had not noticed before as we passed the Colosseum, Circus Maximus, Spanish Steps and Trevi Fountain. Translations explaining the sites in several languages come through ear buds.
Another day we took a 20-minute train ride day trip on our own to Frascati, a typical small hillside village from where you can see Rome spread out on the horizon. Romans go there on weekends to escape summer heat. The Papal summer residence Castel Gandolfo, seven miles from Frascoti, is now open for tours.
Our last day we wandered Vatican grounds. Even in shoulder season, the grounds are mobbed. We met my friend Mother Regina, a teaching nun I met years ago in remote Manaus Brazil jungle along the Amazon River. She is now assigned in Rome. She was shocked when the line for the 5 p.m. Mass moved quickly — another benefit of the tourist “off season.” She gave us a scholarly tour of St. Peter’s Basilica. Ironically, the guest choir was St. Basil’s School of Gregorian Chant from St. Thomas University Houston.
Although we didn’t complete sampling gelato at all Rome’s 25 best shops, we vowed to try again in a future year.
