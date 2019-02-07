Although the Miami/Fort Lauderdale area is thought of as mostly beaches and bars, there are some behind the scenes discoveries to include in the mix for a one or two day sample itinerary by car.
Arise very early from Miami or Fort Lauderdale to avoid grid lock winter traffic. Head south along I-95 which becomes U.S. Highway 1; about 40 miles to Key Largo, the first in the island chain called the Keys. Replete with snorkeling and reef diving opportunities, Key Largo abounds with rental boats, gear and instructors. Side trips to the Everglades are also an option.
You can lunch in Largo on great seafood. By 1 p.m. return northward where, outside Homestead, a farming community in an area called the Redlands, you can turn west down SW 248th Street, gliding past acres of avocado orchards, strawberry fields and the unique stucco homes that remain of the South Florida that used to be. In about two miles you arrive at Knaus Berry Farm where you can purchase famous cinnamon buns and other goodies home baked by by the Dunkers, a German Baptist sect family. Their fresh strawberry milkshakes are legendary “to die for”, and you can pick your own tomatoes, strawberries and other goodies in the fields out back. I’ve seen city children there who, having seen food only in grocery stores, struggle to understand parents who explain that food comes from dirt.
Then mid-afternoon head back north on U.S. Highway 1 (also called Dixie Highway) to Coral Castle, near Homestead, where you’ll find an extraordinary public sculpture garden tourist attraction with a beguiling mystery.
From 1923-1951 5-foot, 100-pound Edward Leedskainin, using only homemade tools, transported 1,100 tons of coral rock to build the perfectly fitted and balanced structures. He said he discovered the transportation secrets of the Egyptian pharaohs which involves altering interior molecules to temporarily render massive stones weightless. But Ed died without revealing his tantalizing secret.
In late afternoon, visit the Art Deco Museum inside the Visitor Center of South Beach, a funky vibe neighborhood near Miami. Early evening wander around South Beach’s Lincoln Road Mall, a collection of mostly non-chain shops interspersed with restaurants. As dusk envelopes, you can choose the restaurant Havanna 1957 for a tasty meal of traditional Cuban foods for about $16.
You can close your one or two day itinerary dancing to salsa music outside Havana 1957 restaurant, or perhaps enjoy dessert at nearby Joe’s Stone Crab restaurant where waiters are notoriously imperious, but the stone crabs are delicious.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.