We were on the phone at George Bush Intercontinental Airport with an airline agent, who was helping us salvage a day of our vacation trip after Air Canada announced that our 6:15 a.m. flight from Houston to Calgary would be delayed about six hours.
As Priscilla Baxter, the friendly United agent found us seats on an alternative 9:45 a.m. United flight to Calgary, somehow the subject of Galveston came up.
“I live in Pirates Beach in Galveston,” Baxter said. “There was a gardening feature about me in the July Coast magazine. I grow tomatoes.”
“I write a travel column for The Daily News,” I countered.
What are the mathematical probabilities of that coincidence?
Last year, forest fire smoke and partial closures canceled our trip to Waterton Lakes National Park on the Alberta-Montana border, a three-hour drive south from Calgary.
Our reason for returning often is to stay in the 1927 wooden seven-story, 90-room regal Swiss Chalet style Prince of Wales Hotel perched on a high windy lakeside bluff among the majestic mountains. It’s open only from May through September.
Some park roads amid acres of burned trees are still closed to vehicles, but open to bikes and hiking. A boat captain said flames in a 2017 fire reached grass around the hotel foundation but were beaten back by professional firefighters uniting with locals to save the iconic railroad hotel. They fought flames by pumping water up from the lake.
Saskatoon berries are back, which means bears, who love berries, are back. We saw one of the largest bears I’ve ever seen, gorging in a berry patch.
Cameras installed on trails capture hilarious photos of wildlife seemingly posing for selfies. Residents include Grizzly and Black bears, wolves, foxes and Bighorn sheep. Burned away vegetation revealed Native archeological sites, which are being catalogued.
We hiked mornings and early evenings, took a boat ride after lunch and strolled the small town shops after dinner.
It’s fun eavesdropping on hikers recuperating from 5 1/2 mile infamous Crypt Lake hike, where you crawl on your hands and knees through a tunnel, then inch your way along a cliffside ledge, supported only by a metal chain hammered into rock. Crypt is known as “one of the world’s most thrilling trails.”
The historic Prince of Wales Hotel wouldn’t be everyone’s cup of tea, although there’s a lobby formal tea every afternoon. There’s no TV. So guests and families actually talk with each other or play cards and board games in the spacious reception area overlooking the lake. Park rangers give free lectures each evening.
