USS MAINE SHIPWRECK

Lifeboats rescue surviving crewmen of the wrecked USS Maine after an underground explosion destroyed the battleship on the night of Feb. 15 as it was anchored in the Havana harbor, Cuba, in 1898. About 260 U.S. Naval personnel were killed in the explosion. The sinking of the U.S. warship was a catalyst for the outbreak of the Spanish-American War and the U.S. officially waged war on April 25.

 AP/File photo

Today is Wednesday, Feb. 15, the 46th day of 2023. There are 319 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History

