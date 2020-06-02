Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Galveston County is one of over 950 programs in 48 states affiliated with the National CASA/GAL Association for Children. There are 72 CASA programs in Texas.
The mission of CASA of Galveston County is to provide trained community volunteers who advocate for the best interest of abused and neglected children in the foster care system to secure safety and permanency while increasing awareness about child abuse.
Our vision is to provide a CASA for every child who needs one. Becoming a CASA starts with a desire to give back and make a lasting difference in the life of a child and their family. A CASA participates in extensive training in preparation to best serve the children in our community. Our advocates make home visits, collaborate with CPS workers, medical and educational professionals, learn how to write court reports and prepare for court appearances.
Our need for more advocates continues to rise as the reports of abuse and neglect increase in Galveston County. We need 40-50 more advocates to cover all cases currently in the court system.
For more information about volunteering with CASA of Galveston County visit our website at casagalveston.org or contact, Erin Cohen at (409) 927-5595 or erin@casagalveston.org.
