Self-care during the pandemic
Navigating the stress and uncertainties of life is challenging these days. For women, especially, it may seem as though life has become increasingly harder to manage. Women’s day-to-day demands include working, parenting, caretaking, schooling and a host of others that can affect their physical and mental health.
It is crucial to check in with yourself, take time for much-needed self-care and concentrate on well-being, amid your many pressing responsibilities. Coupled with the stress of the pandemic and recent storm, you may feel anxious, frustrated and sad, making it impossible to maintain a daily routine. You are not alone.
Here are some helpful ways to navigate the hard days:
Practice Gratitude
Gratitude is associated with greater happiness. When you are grateful, you feel more positive emotions, deal more effectively with stress and adversity, build healthier relationships, and improve overall health. To reap these benefits, write down things that you are grateful for every day.
Focus on What You Can Control
It is easy to feel unmotivated and incapable of change when focusing on things outside of your control. By focusing on things you cannot control, you more likely will feel anxiety, frustration, disappointment and fear. However, when centering on what is in your control, you feel more empowered, confident and capable of achieving set goals.
Practice
Mindfulness
Mindfulness focuses on awareness of present experiences. Stopping to breathe and take in your surroundings, acknowledging and accepting your feelings, thoughts and bodily sensations are examples of mindfulness.
Know When to Get Help
When life stressors begin to impact you negatively and you become overwhelmed, it may be time to reach out. Seek help from a trusted family member, friend or contact a mental health professional.
Gulf Coast Center is here to help; our latest Texans Recovering Together Crisis Counseling Program (TRT CCP) offers free and confidential services for anyone affected by COVID-19 and Winter Storm Uri in Brazoria and Galveston Counties. Providing social and emotional support as well as a variety of mental health related educational webinars. The COVID-19 support line number is 1-800-643-0967, option 8. Bilingual counselors are available (Spanish and Urdu). If you’re in crisis, call 24/7 Crisis Hotline at 866-729-3848.
Conciencia de Mayo
Navegar por el estrés de la vida es un reto difícil en estos tiempos. Para las mujeres, especialmente, puede parecer que la vida se ha vuelto cada vez más difícil de manejar. Las demandas diarias de las mujeres incluyen trabajo, crianza, cuidado, escolarización y de otras personas que pueden afectar su salud física y mental.
Es crucial registrarse con usted misma, tomar tiempo para el autocuidado muy necesario y concentrarse en el bienestar, en medio de sus muchas responsabilidades apremiantes. Junto con el estrés de la pandemia y la tormenta reciente, usted puede sentirse ansiosa, frustrada y triste, por lo que es imposible mantener una rutina diaria. No estás sola.
Estas son algunas maneras útiles de navegar por los días difíciles:
Practicar La Gratitud
Gratitud se asocia con una mayor felicidad. Cuando estás agradecida, sientes emociones más positivas, lidias más eficazmente con el estrés y la adversidad, construyes relaciones más saludables y mejoras la salud general. Para cosechar estos beneficios, anota cosas por las que estés agradecida todos los días.
Concéntrate en lo que puedes controlar
Es fácil sentirse desmotivada e incapaz de cambiar cuando se centra en cosas fuera de su control. Al enfocarte en cosas que no puedes controlar, es más probable que sientas ansiedad, frustración, decepción y miedo. Sin embargo, al centrarse en lo que está en su control, se siente más empoderado, seguro y capaz de lograr metas establecidas.
Practicar ‘Mindfulness’
‘Mindfulness’ se centra en la conciencia de las experiencias presentes. Detenerse a respirar y tomar en su entorno, reconocer y aceptar los sentimientos, pensamientos y sensaciones corporales son ejemplos de atención plena.
Saber Cuándo Obtener Ayuda
Cuando los factores estresantes de la vida comienzan a afectarte negativamente y te ves abrumado, puede que sea hora de tender la mano. Busque ayuda de un familiar de confianza, amigo o póngase en contacto con un profesional de salud mental.
Gulf Coast Center esta aquí para ayudar; Juntos Nos Recuperamos en Texas ofrece servicios gratuitos para cualquier persona afectada por COVID-19 y la tormenta Invernal Uri en los condados de Brazoria y Galveston. Proporcionar apoyo social y emocional, así como una variedad de seminarios web educativos relacionados con la salud mental. Nuestro número de línea de soporte COVID-19 es 1-800-643-0967, opción 8. Hay consejeros bilingües disponibles (español y urdu). Si estás en crisis, llama a la línea directa de crisis 24/7 al 866-729-3848.
