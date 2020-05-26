Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Thunderstorms likely, especially this morning. High 83F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.