Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Galveston County provides best interest advocacy for children and families involved in the child welfare system. In an ongoing effort to ensure these children have the proper educational assessments and academic support, CASA recently formed an education committee to partner with the school districts to better connect in the classroom.
The education committee will start by visiting school counselor, and, eventually, teachers to share the mission and message of CASA and how they can most effectively collaborate for the best interest of the child.
How does a CASA volunteer interface with a school and a teacher? A CASA may visit the child at school and contact the teacher(s) for progress information and a copy of the report card each reporting period. A CASA attends Admission, Review and Dismissal (ARD) meetings, as needed, to advocate and support the child’s academic needs.
A CASA also will assist the teacher if she or he needs assistance being in touch with the caregiver. In general, a CASA volunteer is there to provide educational support to the caregiver and assist with an open line of communication with school staff.
Every child deserves a chance — it’s you! For more information about how to become a CASA volunteer, go to casagalveston.org/volunteer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.