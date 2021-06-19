June is Men's Health Month
June is recognized as Men’s Health month, a time when men are reminded to do things that can help improve their quality of life. Most men are familiar with recommendations like seeing a dentist every six months or visiting a physician for a yearly checkup. However, men often neglect to address their mental health needs, a critical aspect of total health that affects the mind, body, and your loved ones.
Men’s mental health by the numbers
It is likely that you, or someone you know, have experienced a mental health problem in the past year, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has seemingly exacerbated men’s mental health. Many of those men are suffering in silence. The Mayo Clinic suggests that depression, often goes undiagnosed in men for the following reasons:
• Men do not recognize signs of depression.
• Men often downplay signs or symptoms.
• Some are reluctant to discuss symptoms.
• Many are resistant to treatment.
Times are Changing
Mental health among men is frequently a sensitive and taboo subject, but men from all over the country are speaking out and taking control of their mental well-being. Athletes have been seen leading the charge to encourage men to seek help. Hall of Fame quarterback and NFL announcer Terry Bradshaw has been outspoken about being diagnosed with depression in 1999 and takes pride in his story of recovery.
Gulf Coast Center Offers Free Help
If you or someone you know has mental health concerns, contact Texans Recovering Together Crisis Counseling program. It offers virtual services by phone or online, including individual and group counseling. Individual counseling addresses mental health needs, finds balance and provides support. Group counseling offers supportive, psychoeducational or workforce groups. To speak to a representative about your mental wellness or get more information, call the support line at 1-800-643-0967, option 8. All services are FREE and confidential. Bilingual counselors are available (Spanish and Urdu).
If you experience a mental health emergency, call Gulf Coast Center’s 24/7 Crisis Hotline at 1-866-729-3848.
This article was written by the Gulf Coast Center.
Mes de la Salud Masculina
Junio es reconocido como el mes de la salud de los hombres, un momento en el que se les recuerda a los hombres que deben hacer aquellas cosas que pueden ayudar a mejorar su calidad de vida. La mayoría de los hombres están familiarizados con recomendaciones como ir al dentista cada seis meses o visitar a un médico para un chequeo anual. Sin embargo, los hombres a menudo se olvidan de atender sus necesidades de salud mental, un aspecto crítico de la salud total que afecta la mente, el cuerpo y sus seres queridos.
Estadísticas de la salud Mental de los Hombres
Es probable que usted, o alguien que conozca, ha sido testigo de problema de salud mental en el último año, especialmente en medio de la pandemia de COVID-19 que aparentemente ha exacerbado la salud mental de los hombres en Estados Unidos. Muchos de esos hombres sufren en silencio. La Clínica Mayo sugiere que la depresión no se diagnostica en los hombres por las siguientes razones:
• Los hombres no reconocen los signos de depresión
• Los hombres suelen restar importancia a los signos o síntomas
• Algunos no quieren hablar de los síntomas.
• Muchos son resistentes al tratamiento
Los Tiempos Están Cambiando
La salud mental entre los hombres es con frecuencia un tema delicado y tabú, pero los hombres por todo el mundo están hablando de y tomando en control, su bienestar mental. Atletas están iniciando la conversación para alentar a los hombres a buscar ayuda. El famoso quarterback y locutor de la NFL, Terry Bradshaw ha sido franco sobre su diagnóstico de depresión en 1999 y se enorgullece de su historia de recuperación.
Gulf Coast Center Ofrece Ayuda Gratuita
Si usted o alguien que conoce tiene inquietudes sobre la salud mental, comuníquese con nuestro programa de Consejería de Crisis, “Juntos Nos Recuperamos en Texas.” Ofrecemos servicios virtuales por teléfono o internet, que incluyen asesoramiento individual y grupal. El asesoramiento individual asiste las necesidades de salud mental, busca el equilibrio y brinda apoyo. La consejería grupal ofrece grupos de apoyo, psicoeducativos o del empleo. Para hablar con un representante sobre su bienestar mental o buscar ayuda y obtener más información, llame a nuestra línea de asistencia al 1-800-643-0967 y oprime la opción 8. Todos los servicios son GRATIS y confidenciales. Hay consejeros bilingües disponibles (Español y Urdu).
Si sufre una emergencia de salud mental, llame a la línea directa de crisis 24 horas al día de Gulf Coast Center al 1-866-729-3848.
Este artículo fue escrito por el Gulf Coast Center.
