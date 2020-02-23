Galveston is known for its beaches, but there’s far more to see and do than you might expect. Here are some must-do activities to spice up your stay the next time you’re on island time:
1. Experience Galveston’s Historic Downtown: The Strand, Pier 21, Postoffice Street and West Market are each filled with history and have stories to tell. From Victorian era architecture, to castles there’s a piece of history everywhere you look.
2. Go Shopping: Downtown Galveston is filled with locally owned shops, boutiques and art galleries. These are some of the best spots to search a beachy outfit, an antique accessory or a special piece of jewelry.
3. Grab a bite to eat: Galveston is a melting pot, and this pot has boiled over into the island’s vibrant food scene. For seafood lovers, your taste buds will never get bored because no two restaurants prepare seafood the same way.
4. Tour a museum: The Bryan Museum is home to a collection of historic items related to the southwest. Learn about maritime history at the 1877 Tall Ship Elissa. Tour a grand mansion, such as the Moody Mansion and Bishop’s Palace.
5. Visit Moody Gardens: Bring the whole family and tour the pyramids. The Aquarium Pyramid houses sharks, jellyfish, stingrays and penguins. The Rainforest Pyramid, has free-flying birds that roam within. Visit the Discovery Pyramid for an interactive science-based adventure.
6. Catch a show at The Grand: At The Grand 1894 Opera House, no seat is more than 70 feet from the stage. The Grand offers a full slate of entertainment, including concerts, symphonies, plays and dance performances.
7. Book a vacation rental: Galveston is home to more than 3,000 vacation rentals ranging from historic homes to brand new homes on the beach. There will be plenty of space for the whole family to stay together and start making lifelong memories.
8. Go to the beach: Visit one of Galveston’s beach parks and enjoy pavilions, showers, umbrella rentals and concessions. Also, you can ride horses along the beach or bike along the iconic seawall.
Get on island time!
