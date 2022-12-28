Damian Chazelle isn’t alone in delivering his worst film to date. Typically dependable Scott Cooper, behind Oscar-winning films like “Crazy Heart” or genre game changer “Hostiles,” dumps his latest on Netflix without much fanfare. “The Pale Blue Eye” is a complex mixture of fact and fiction involving Edgar Allen Poe in an 1830s whodunnit. Re-teaming for a third time with Christian Bale, this role is a walk in the park for the actor who typically seeks a challenge. Once Poe is introduced as a central character, played by Harry Potter franchise alum Harry Melling, Bale’s military investigator role becomes further uninteresting. Cooper’s moody filmmaking style is ever-present, yet it’s worked against him for the first time.
A savage murder brings former police detective, now widowed recluse Augustus Landor (Bale), to West Point to investigate. Cadet Edgar Allan Poe (Melling) is assigned to assist Landor, turning over every suspicious rock and motive. A routine autopsy by West Point’s Dr. Daniel Marquis (Toby Jones) results in few clues until Landor’s unorthodox methods prove this case requires tactics outside usual procedures. The gruesome act has left the prideful military base on high alert when a second murder quickens the pace of the investigation. With the institution’s reputation on the line, tempers flare, evidence begins to melt away, and everyone’s dark past, including Landor’s, will affect the outcome.
Cooper is a student of the slow build momentum, which has worked for him in the past. Even his hate-it-or-love-it horror endeavor “Antlers” last year built to a memorable climax. “The Pale Blue Eye” never gets that missing heart pumping. It’s one dull conversation after another in various dark rooms. Bale’s stoic performance of the detached Landor is somewhat a retread of Capt. Joseph J. Blocker from “Hostiles,” minus the intensity and brilliant supporting cast. Bale’s recent re-teaming with directors Cooper and David O. Russell earlier this year on “Amsterdam” might conclude the Oscar winner needs new collaborations. These types of forgettable flicks are a waste of Bale’s brilliance.
The score is composed by Howard Shore (“The Lord of the Rings”), and while his Oscar-winning work is a timeless transportation to Middle Earth, it has no place in 1830’s West Point. Too many similar notes and melodies make up the not-so-original sounding score, tempting ‘Rings’ fans to toss their second breakfast at the screen. Gillian Anderson showing up halfway through the film should inject fire into the story. Instead, she is another poorly written female character in a script of bad characters. “The Pale Blue Eye” has a ridiculous ending, which at least is consistent with the rest of the film. Whether this failure is due to creative challenges, epidemic disruptions, or simply the need to produce content for Netflix, it’s a stain on Cooper’s filmography. Hopefully, it will be a stain that future excellence washes away.
Final Thought: Director Scott Cooper and actor Christian Bale eat crow in this hum drum Edgar Allen Poe whodunnit.
Dustin Chase is a film critic and associate editor with Texas Art & Film, which is based in Galveston. Visit texasartfilm.com.
