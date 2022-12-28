Damian Chazelle isn’t alone in delivering his worst film to date. Typically dependable Scott Cooper, behind Oscar-winning films like “Crazy Heart” or genre game changer “Hostiles,” dumps his latest on Netflix without much fanfare. “The Pale Blue Eye” is a complex mixture of fact and fiction involving Edgar Allen Poe in an 1830s whodunnit. Re-teaming for a third time with Christian Bale, this role is a walk in the park for the actor who typically seeks a challenge. Once Poe is introduced as a central character, played by Harry Potter franchise alum Harry Melling, Bale’s military investigator role becomes further uninteresting. Cooper’s moody filmmaking style is ever-present, yet it’s worked against him for the first time.

A savage murder brings former police detective, now widowed recluse Augustus Landor (Bale), to West Point to investigate. Cadet Edgar Allan Poe (Melling) is assigned to assist Landor, turning over every suspicious rock and motive. A routine autopsy by West Point’s Dr. Daniel Marquis (Toby Jones) results in few clues until Landor’s unorthodox methods prove this case requires tactics outside usual procedures. The gruesome act has left the prideful military base on high alert when a second murder quickens the pace of the investigation. With the institution’s reputation on the line, tempers flare, evidence begins to melt away, and everyone’s dark past, including Landor’s, will affect the outcome.

Dustin Chase is a film critic and associate editor with Texas Art & Film, which is based in Galveston. Visit texasartfilm.com.

