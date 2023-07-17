Readers commented on an editorial detailing refusal by Congress to fund the Ike Dike for this year. The newspaper concluded local leaders need to make a stronger case for the storm surge protection.
Susan Fennewald: If the planning for the protection had been better, perhaps it would be easier to support the project. The first study showed that levees cost much less and protected better. That would be an easier sell to others. The Ike Dike is a wasteful project that will lead to endless headaches and cost overruns.
Carol Hollaway: We should be lobbying for the Galveston Island ring levee and dune protection. At least the Corps knows how to build those increments of the plan. Why would we wait for a concept design for navigation gates that wouldn’t protect us from another Ike?
MAIL SERVICE
Readers also responded to an editorial criticizing the U.S. Postal Service for continuing failures to serve the city of Galveston effectively.
Charles Wiley: Employee unions are a large part of this problem. The union protects the employees, even those who steal from the public. It’s the reason that management can’t discuss these issues. It is the reason that we can no longer depend that mail delivery will happen in a timely fashion. It’s the reason stamps are so costly. I’ve almost eliminated the postal service from my life by using electronic payment alternatives … I mail two checks a month and one of those was stolen this week.
John Merritt: Obviously, the USPS needs to increase the cost of bulk mailing. Ninety-nine percent of my mail is junk. Those folks should be paying prohibitive amounts. I hate to think of how much money has been spent trying to sell me an extended warranty for my 8-year-old Honda.
TRASHY BEACHES
Readers weighed in on an editorial about the problem of litter and trash on beaches.
Bailey Jones: I think my mom had the solution. Put up some barricades. No one leaves until the beach is spotless.
Reginald Lackey: I want to put out a big thanks to those who keep our beach in great shape, even with the challenges. Secondly, I feel that the messaging hyping the island needs to include a request to help us keep the beach clean for everyone. The messaging I have seen doesn’t feature a common-sense request for help with trash or recycling. People need to be reminded and not view this as just a play pen.
Wayne Holt: Education does not work, or it would have worked by now. Appeals to civic pride, cleanliness or personal nobility do not work, or they would have worked by now. Empty threats of fines that are never collected does not work, or it would have worked by now. Here, perhaps, is a great project for Sen. Mayes Middleton to undertake to prove to folks he is in the game for all of the people, not just the West End folks, which I happen to believe is true of him.
