Every January, rather than pushing for a new resolution, I review my life and look for ways to declutter. It is so easy to get caught up in the cycle of adding more. More stuff, more apps, more podcasts, more, more, more. A few years ago, a friend challenged me to step away from all forms of media (except your local trusted newspaper) for a few weeks. I found that my mood improved, I was more focused, and I actually finished one of the books I had started months before. I enjoyed the experience so much, that now every January, I do not engage in social media. I invite you to consider joining me.

There are many benefits to social media regarding community, education, and keeping up to date with what is going on in the world. However, all this information can pose a risk to our mental and emotional health. There have been numerous studies that have found an increased connection between social media use and symptoms of depression, anxiety, and thoughts of self-harm and suicide. While not officially a diagnosis, social media addiction is gaining traction and may soon be utilized in helping people who are unable to fully function in society due to their dependence on the internet and social media.

Dr. Samuel Mathis is an assistant professor in The University of Texas Medical Branch’s Family Medicine Department.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription