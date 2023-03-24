GALVESTON
Roger “Bo” Quiroga celebrated Christmas and his 70th birthday all in the same day Friday evening.
The former Ball High pitching great found out back in mid-December the Tors' home baseball field would be renamed in his honor the day before he turned the big 7-0.
“It really just means the world to me,” said Quiroga, whose ballpark dedication took place Friday prior to the start of Ball High's district matchup with Manvel. “It is such an honor. Having your high school alma mater recognizing you for what you've done, there's nothing better.”
And no one at Ball High School did it better than Quiroga.
From his early Little League days at Lindale Park to his five years in the majors as a Philadelphia Phillie, the Galveston fireballer usually had the upper hand on the doomed batter to face him.
Unfortunately, though, his right arm gave way to any more appearances on the mound.
“The doctor said he could cut into my arm to deal with the bone spur, or I could choose the other option, get a job,” Quiroga said of his career-ending rotator cuff injury. “So, I got into the banking business.”
In just 10 years, Quiroga would enjoy the same success he had as a ballplayer, becoming president and chief executive officer at Galveston's University National Bank.
In fact, Quiroga's bank savvy was instrumental in his three two-year terms as mayor of Galveston, from 1998-2004, keeping the city from having to claim bankruptcy.
“That's when the city was doing bad,” Quiroga said. “But by the time we were finished, we had six million dollars in the bank. That was really, really a great achievement.”
Baseball, though, was Quiroga's first true love, bringing many a memory of his glory days as a Tor sensation.
Most rewarding was his senior year in the 1971 playoffs against Houston Bellaire in a classic three-game regional final series won by the Jim Gideon-led eventual Class 4A state champions.
“I remember that game vividly,” Quiroga said.
In an 11-inning nailbiter at Ball High's Spoor Field, Quiroga scored the game-winner on a Sammy Monteau grounder to the shortstop, beating the throw at the plate, while also striking out 18.
Gideon, who went on the play for the University of Texas and Texas Rangers, gave Quiroga a surprise phone call for a breakfast reunion of the two pitching wizzes.
“(Gideon) told me those were the three best games he played in his career,” Quiroga said of the get-together. “That was saying a lot.
“I didn't realize how much I pitched (in high school). I was more interested in winning. We didn't have any pitch count back then. I think I pitched five games in one week. I either started or came in for relief. You weren't a man unless you finished the game.”
Quiroga would next need to choose whether he wanted to play for the UT Longhorns who he already had signed with or take the jump to the big leagues.
Back then there we no such things as player agents, “just you and your parents,” Quiroga said.
The Washington Senators wanted to offer Quiroga $5,000, “so we sent the guy packing,” Quiroga said with a chuckle.
Thus brought about the famed Curt Flood free agency fight that eventually sent Quiroga to the Phillies.
“The Senators owed the Phillies a player, so I was the final compensation for Curt Flood,” he said. “(Flood's) basically the godfather of free agency. He fought that ballplayers have the right to shop their talents around. But I never got to meet him.”
Once Quiroga's playing days were over, he turned his attention to the business world and coaching other island youngsters, most notably as manager of Galveston American Legion Post 20 for many a summer alongside Frank Giusti Sr., David Ewald, Lawrence Weiser and Stephan Stamoulis.
Quiroga even coached at O'Connell High School for three seasons.
“I have so many people to thank, like Eddie Janek (Sr.) who got (Longhorns head coach) Cliff Gustafson to come watch me pitch,” Quiroga said, noting it was the “first and only time” his mother ever saw him in action.
“There are all my teammates, the guys on the '71 team,” he added. “Mario Miguel. Sammy Monteau. Ronnie Loomis. Ronnie and I played on the same team since we were eight years old.”
So the renaming of Ball High's baseball field rates as one of Quiroga's top two gems.
“What I did in baseball was wonderful, so that ranks third or fourth,” he said. “But I take as much pride in what I accomplished business-wise as I did baseball-wise because of the stereotyping of athletes.
“My two daughters (Melanie Buck and Melinda Jo Kershaw), my four granddaughters (Jolee Kershaw, Lily Kershaw, Cora Buck and Emma Buck) and my wife, Denise, all of those women are the loves of my life, so they definitely are first.”
But next on the list? Friday's dedication, hands down.
“I've got to pinch myself that this has actually happened,” Quiroga said. “I'm very excited. I can't thank the school district enough. I wish my mom and dad, my uncle Charles and Juice (Coach Giusti) could have been here tonight. But I know they were.
“This ballpark leaves a legacy for my kids and grandkids, which is very special and very gratifying. They can ride by and see our name on it. That's pretty cool.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.