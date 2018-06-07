GALVESTON
This weekend, Galveston’s Brad and Julie Boisen will help give back to those who have served and sacrificed so much in the military.
On Saturday and Sunday, the Wounded Warriors in Action Foundation will host a fishing event for Purple Heart veterans.
The annual event is in its fourth year.
On the trip (which is all expenses paid), four veterans will get to experience two full days of guided fishing with a group of local sportsmen.
The event will honor Nate Allen of San Antonio, Nick Barron of San Antonio, Max Martinez-Reyes of Atlanta and Gerard Dempster of Tampa, Fla.
The world-class outdoor event is held to help veterans achieve a level of satisfaction and achievement that has often been missing from their lives.
The main event on the trip is the opportunity to connect with other Purple Heart recipients and to be welcomed by the community.
“It’s something that we feel so strongly about,”Brad Boisen said. “We value our freedom, and we’ve been blessed to be able to do something like this. It’s a way to give back to people who have given so much. I feel like this is my means of giving back to other people who have served in the military.”
Boisen said the event is a small way of showing gratitude for the service men and women and their sacrifice to the country.
Each Wounded Warriors in Action Foundation event serves an average of three to five veterans and lasts at least two to three days, allowing for optimal bonding, brotherhood and camaraderie. Critical to the healing process, whether from traumatic brain injury, permanent limb disability or post-traumatic stress disorder, these events have been held to help bolster self-confidence while strengthen the bond with nature, local communities and other Purple Heart veterans.
