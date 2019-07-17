GALVESTON
Puppies and people will have a grand time watching dogs surfing on the Galveston waves, but the seventh annual Ohana Surf & Skate Dog Competition does more than watching puppies enjoy the cool water.
It is an effort to help the Galveston Island Humane Society.
The Galveston Island Humane Society uses the funds to help with general operations, such as buying dog food. The first year the competition was held Ohana Surf & Skate and the Humane Society raised over $2,000.
Last year, the competition raised over $9,000. Executive Director Caroline Dorsett-Pate said she hopes to raise more than $10,000. She also wants people to come enjoy watching the dogs surf.
“You don’t have to be a surfer,” Dorsett-Pate said. “Your dog doesn’t have to surf to come out and have fun. … I think it’s a good way to get out and celebrate.”
Dorsett-Pate said the competition has a break between the first heat and the second heat. The Humane Society and Ohana Surf & Skate wanted to fill this gap.
They are going to fill this gap with the first Barking Beachwear Competition, and Alicia Cahill is going to be the host. It is a $5 registration, which will help raise more money for the Humane Society.
“I’m hoping really everybody just has a really good time,” volunteer coordinator Danielle Nordstrom said. “It’s not extremely competitive.”
Surf Gidget the Pug won’t return this year, but Nordstrom said KPRC’s Tex will be the celebrity judge at the dog competition. He will also be a judge at the Barking Beachwear Competition.
“That’s something we’ve never done before, and so we’re really excited to have him out,” Nordstrom said.
Not only does the Ohana Surf & Skate Dog Competition help raise money for the Humane Society, but it also helps raise awareness for the Galveston Island Humane Society’s dogs. Each year they will feature around four dogs. About two dogs get adopted during the event or adopted afterward because of the event.
“We try to take animals out there that really would enjoy the water, want to be out there and hopefully get adopted,” Dorsett-Pate said. “So, they have to be very sociable animals.”
The surf dog competition will also have some changes to help raise more money. The competition will have more sponsors, which allowed other changes to the competition. The competition was allowed to move the tents closer to the water, and the competition will have a barrier line for everyone’s safety.
“We’re asking the spectators to be more cognizant of where they’re positioned between the shoreline,” William “Boog” Cram said. “They can get plenty of pictures, they can get plenty of cheers in and so forth.”
Nordstrom said she loves watching the dogs surf because it is not something people can see on a regular basis. She also said it’s more about being with your dog and trying a new experience.
“It’s more socializing with the community and having a good laugh,” Nordstrom said.
Dorsett-Pate said the dog competition already has about 12 surf dogs pre-registered. Boog expects to have 30-35 surf dogs after registration is completed Saturday.
A volunteers meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at Beerfoot Brewery. The sponsors’ pre-party is at 6 p.m. Friday at Smooth Tony’s. The seventh-annual Ohana Surf & Skate Dog Competition will have registration begin at 7:30 a.m. The first heat will begin at 8:30 a.m., and the awards ceremony will begin around 11:30 a.m. The event will be held at the beach in front of 28th Street and Seawall.
“It’s an enriching feeling,” Boog said. “One, when you see so many happy faces, obviously, we’re able to compliment what they’re doing community wide. It’s our own little, small offering that we can make to the Humane Society as well.”
