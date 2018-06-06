GALVESTON
This week, boat racers will make their way to Galveston for this year’s Cruzan Texas Race Week Regatta.
The three-day regatta, which is put on by the Galveston Bay Cruising Association, will begin this today and wrap-up Saturday.
Competitors will race on offshore courses around a fixed rig and dropped tetrahedron marks between Bolivar Roads, Galveston Jetties and the Gulf of Mexico.
The Galveston Bay Cruising Association, which is located in Clear Lake Shores, usually holds regattas off Galveston Bay. But with this competition taking place on the Gulf, the conditions will be a little more challenging to the sailors.
“We race offshore,” regatta chairman Kevin Hayes said. “It’s a little different with the racing in the Gulf than at Galveston Bay because of the waves are stronger than at Galveston Bay, so that makes it more challenging. We try to target 15 and 30 miles for each race each day and that depends on the breeze for each race.”
All races will start at 11 a.m. each day at the Galveston Jetty/Bolivar Roads Marker number 11 over by East Beach.
“We’ll have the jetties off Marker 11 off East Beach, and then we’ll race offshore, and then we come back and finish at Marker 11,” Hayes said. “We’ll have social events each night with Saturday’s being the final.”
The event is sponsored by Cruzan.
“They’re underwriting the entire party and awards ceremony,” Hayes said. “Without them, we wouldn’t be able to host the event. Last year, we did the event without a sponsor, and we lost a lot of money. Luckily, we have Cruzan on board, so we’ll be good.”
Hayes is confident that they’ll break even on this year’s event.
“GBCA is a non-profit organization. we’re not trying to make money on events. We’re trying to break even,” Hayes said.
About 20 boats are expected in this year’s regatta.
Hayes is also hopeful of having the race near the Pleasure Pier on Saturday.
“Saturday’s race, they’ll probably race past Pleasure Pier,” Hayes said. “We have different options because of the wind and everything. Ideally, Saturday, we call it our spectator event, so people at the Pleasure Pier can see us coming by.”
The distance for each race is about 15-30 miles, depending on factors such as wind.
“We send them to offshore platforms out in the Gulf,” Hayes said. “It depends on the wind direction. The goal is to get everyone back to the dock by 3 or 4 p.m. If it’s windy, we’ll send them on a longer course.”
The Galveston Bay Cruising Association is hopeful of having more regattas in the future take place in Galveston. But other factors could play a part.
“This year, we have around 20 boats,” Hayes said. “If the dock was more readily available, we could have 50 or 60, but we’re very limited at the docks. If the dockage was more prevalent, then we could grow the event. Our hope is that we can continue having this event and find a place that’ll house more boats.”
