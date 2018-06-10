GALVESTON
For those serving in the armed forces, coming home from combat can be a difficult transition.
Especially for those who have suffered combat injuries and post-traumatic stress disorder.
But for four Purple Heart recipients, this past weekend provided them with a chance to escape from all those problems with a fishing trip in Galveston.
The Wounded Warriors in Action Foundation, which is an organization that provides vets who have gone through injuries with various opportunities to hunt, fish and enjoy the outdoors as means of therapy, held its annual fishing event, giving veterans a chance to experience guided fishing with a group of local sportsmen.
On the all-expenses paid trip, four veterans (Nathan Allen, Nick Barron, Max Martinez-Reyes and Gerard Dempster) all had a chance to visit and relax while enjoying the great outdoors.
It was the fourth year for the annual event with Brad and Julie Boisen of Galveston hosting it.
“My daughter was a senior in high school at O’Connell High School, and they were required to do a senior project,” Brad Boisen said. “We talked about it and decided to do a wounded warrior fishing event. Over time, she decided that’s what she wanted to do for her project, and that was our initial fishing event.”
While the fishing can be exciting, the main focus of the trip was the opportunity to connect with other Purple Heart recipients.
Barron joined the Marine Corps after graduating from high school in 2003. After that, he went into the Marine Corps as an infantry man. On his first enlistment, he got three combat tours.
On his last deployment, he suffered a traumatic brain injury after his vehicle got hit an improvised explosive device and went through an explosion.
“I was a platoon sergeant for a task force,” Barron said. “So anytime troops were in contact, they were attached to us, and so I had turned in all of my vehicles and ammunition. I then got a holler over the radio saying that they needed me to go out for one more. So, we went and on our way back, we hit an IED and detonated it in front of my vehicle.”
Barron (who now lives in Bandera) retired from the Marine Corps last June.
But it wasn’t easy returning back to civilian life.
“It’s difficult,” Barron said. “It’s something that I don’t think a lot of guys put stock in or thought about it, but it’s hard going from a team environment to being out here. You have to figure out how to get back.”
Fortunately, Barron has been able to help others who are in similar situations.
“I’ve been doing a lot of hunting and fishing guide stuff for veteran organizations,” Barron said. “I’m trying to get more active in the combat wounded sector. I want to give back because these guys give so much, and I want to return the favor.”
Barron isn’t the only veteran who has had difficulty in adjusting to civilian life after retiring from the military.
“It was hard,” Allen said. “It was like having your parents get a divorce. You come from a family of brotherhood, and you see the same people every day and it never gets old, but when you get out, you don’t know how to treat that. Because you’re shell-shocked. When you get out, it takes a lot of time and effort to get back into the mindset that ‘I can do this’ because you don’t have your brothers left and right to help you.”
Allen spent four years in the military. With 15 days left on his last mission in March 2011 in Afghanistan, he was wounded when going after one of his soldiers before getting shot.
“We were on our last big main push to get more space for our incoming unit,” Allen said. “They were coming, and we wanted to give them some space. When they got there, they didn’t have to fight for any ground. It was a tough mission. We lost five guys in that whole ordeal, but that’s what happens in a war.”
But there’s always help, and all four veterans realized that before this weekend’s trip.
“With these guys, it’s the time spent on the boat with them and realizing the things you’re dealing in life isn’t just you,” Dempster said. “There are other people who are dealing in the effects of being in combat and wounded.”
For Dempster, who now works for the WWIA in Tampa, Fla., the return to a normal life involved a career change.
“For me, when I retired, I took a job,” said Dempster, who spent 26 years as an infantry officer before retiring in 2016. “I had a good salary and good title, but I was unhappy. It was not something that I was wanting to do, so I walked away from that job. I enjoyed retirement for six months and tried to figure out what I wanted to do before the founder of this organization said this would fit with what I would like to do.”
There were plenty of people who helped Dempster out when transitioning out of the service, and now he gets to help others.
“When I learned that there was an organization that was looking for someone, I knew this is what I wanted,” Dempster said. “What matters to me is waking up in the morning and knowing that I’m making a difference.”
Saturday and Sunday’s fishing trips proved to be quite the getaway that each person needed.
“It’s relaxing and it relieves the stress I have from wartime,” Martinez said. “Being out on the sea is calm and helps me to not be so edgy.”
Martinez-Reyes joined the military after high school, going into the Army and getting stationed in California before being deployed to Iraq in 2005 and 2006. After coming back and starting a family, he was deployed to Afghanistan in 2009 where his vehicle came into contact with a bomb, which eventually forced him to amputate his right leg.
“My vehicle hit a roadside bomb, and, at the same time, I had my foot down on the floor panels and broke my ankle,” Martinez-Reyes said. “The pain was getting worse and worse, and finally in 2016, had the leg amputated. A lot of people were telling me it was better to go through with it than suffer the pain.”
But fishing has been a calming presence for Martinez-Reyes (who lives in Atlanta) to relax from the stress of life, and this weekend’s event was no different.
“It was great,” Martinez-Reyes said. “We had some good weather. We didn’t get any rain. It was nice to be out there with these other guys. The more important part was spending time with each other.”
Allen agreed.
“It was a blast,” Allen said. “We got out of the house early. Brad and Julie throw a top-tier event here. The guys here are awesome.”
Allen said that the weekend’s success didn’t depend on the total number of catches that they made but in the amount of entertainment everyone had.
For Barron, a key part of the weekend was just enjoying the peacefulness from being out fishing.
“It’s a good way to shut the voices in your head and relax,” he said. “It’s that whole serenity of being outdoors and connecting to nature. You don’t think about what’s going on in your day-to-day life because you’re out here, enjoying the beautiful scene and the water with good people.”
