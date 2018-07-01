Nearing the end of a marathon poker tournament, Adrienne Culpepper is dealt the king of diamonds and eight of spades — not exactly the most generous combination in Texas Hold ‘em.
Next up is the flop, and the dealer reveals a 10 of hearts, jack of clubs and ace of spades. Still nothing.
Then, the nine of diamonds comes up on the turn. Suddenly, there’s one card that could provide Culpepper with a strong hand — specifically an ace-high straight — that could clinch the opportunity of a lifetime.
And, there it is. A queen of spades on the river. With Culpepper armed with the straight, her opponent takes a chance, pushes all his chips to the center of the table and declares he’s going all-in. Even a seasoned player like Culpepper was a little nervous at this point, on the brink of victory.
“I knew that I had him, but I didn’t want to mess it up, so when he said ‘all-in,’ I said ‘OK, I’m all-in,’ which you’re not supposed to do, you can’t do that,” Culpepper said. “The dealer was very confused and a little annoyed and was like, ‘you can’t do that, you should probably call.’”
Culpepper called, flipped her cards and won the Island Showdown Texas Hold ‘em tournament in the wee hours of the morning June 10, earning an entry into the World Series of Poker Main Event world championship, which starts this week.
By winning the Island Showdown, tournament hosts The Vault, located on The Strand in Galveston, will fund the $10,000 buy-in needed for Culpepper to enter the WSOP Main Event, as well as air fare to Las Vegas and hotel costs.
“I’m just looking forward to playing,” Culpepper said. “Twelve-hour days of poker sounds insanely grueling, but I think it’s going to be really fun.”
More than 7,000 individuals from all over the world and all different backgrounds are expected to compete for a grand prize of more than $8 million with a three-day first round of action, beginning Monday. Culpepper will enter on the opening round’s third day, Wednesday.
“The biggest thing at the World Series of Poker is that anyone can enter and anyone can play,” WSOP spokesman Seth Palansky said. “So, while you can’t play in the NBA Finals with LeBron James, you can take your seat at the World Series of Poker and play against the game’s most notable players — and beat them.”
Culpepper, who resides in Galveston and owns Nautical Antiques near The Strand, started playing poker in 2005 with friends in her home.
“I love games of all kinds, and my husband is into poker, and we have a bunch of friends who were like, ‘let’s get a home game together,’ and we did, and I loved it,” Culpepper said. “I love playing. It’s so much fun, but I’m always learning.”
According to Culpepper, qualities that make a good competitive poker player include the ability to get a read on opponents, know what the hands are, know when to bet and know how to bet. And, yes, some luck is needed, too.
“It’s a little bit of everything,” Culpepper said. “And so much of it boils down to position, so I’m still learning how to play in position and out of position and that sort of thing.”
Culpepper managed to remain in the mix at the Island Showdown long enough to go head-to-head with her final opponent. At first, Culpepper struggled, finding herself making ill-advised “donkey” bets.
“I was hanging in there the whole time, but I got a couple lucky hands, and it wasn’t really up until the end when I was heads up ... that I really started kind of donkey-ing away, and I think that’s because I started getting tired. And then I finally slapped myself back into reality.”
In all, the tournament at The Vault lasted more than eight hours from the opening hands for the 50 people in the field all the way to Culpepper’s king-eight combination that led to the event-clinching straight.
“I think your brain is so super-psyched to be playing that it’s not hard to stay focused because you’re so excited to see the next hand and also to see how this hand plays out, even if you’re not in it,” Culpepper said. “But when it’s done, and you look up and see the clock, you’re like, ‘holy cow, how is it 2:30 in the morning?’”
The Main Event of the WSOP, which started in 1970 with just seven players competing for $70,000, will be broadcast on ESPN and ESPN2 until its conclusion on July 14.
