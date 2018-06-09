GALVESTON
Despite having less windy conditions than desired, this year’s Cruzan Texas Race Week Regatta still had plenty of positives.
The three-day tournament, which was put on by the Galveston Bay Cruising Association, began Thursday and concluded Saturday as racers competed off the coast of Galveston in the Gulf.
“It was a fun week,” regatta chairman Kevin Hayes said. “Friday, the wind didn’t hold up like we wanted to, so only one boat was able to finish on time. But Saturday we shortened the course a little bit, and participants liked that.”
The competition saw 18 teams compete, which is an improvement from last year.
“It’s up from last year, and we’re hoping to keep increasing to 25 to 30 boats next year,” Hayes said.
Each race started at the Galveston Jetty/Bolivar Roads marker No. 11 by East Beach.
Races were divided up into different classes including Spinnaker, Non-Spinnaker, GBCA Cruising class and Multihull.
In the Spinnaker class, Boat 77 was the top finisher, with 10 points, while Harm’s Way came in second with 12. Second Star was third with 14, and Sodalis III was fourth at 16. Edelweiss rounded out the top five with 18.
In the Non-Spinnaker class (which featured only four boats), Gold Rush came in first with seven points, while Renaissance was second at nine and Danelaw took third with 11.
In the GBCA Cruising class, Team Leopard took first with six points, while Stellar of Course took second at 11 and Liftoff was right behind with 12.
Only one boat competed in the Multihull class, with Orion’s Belt finishing with three points.
“This type of year, you can expect anything with the weather,” Hayes said. “In the forecast, we had light winds from Thursday, and then it dropped down a bit. Ideally, we would’ve liked to see it more, but we have to set the race course for the winds that God gives us.”
