Does it seem as if every time you turn around, there’s a new diet? How do you choose the right one for you? The Daily News looks at the top five diets trending in Galveston County.
THE FASTER WAY TO FAT LOSS
The FASTer Way to Fat Loss is a branded fitness plan that blends a variety of diet strategies — carb cycling, intermittent fasting and gluten-free eating — with daily exercise.
The method involves changing a person’s diet based on exercise plans and tracking macronutrients — primarily fat, protein and carbohydrates.
The goal is to try to strike a balance — to have enough carbs to fuel exercise but also to limit carbohydrates on some days so energy comes from burning fat. You fast for extended periods of time to encourage your body to burn fat while you’re not working out. Fasting, however, isn’t as scary as it sounds. Most participants skip breakfast and eat their first meal at about noon and their last meal before 8 p.m.
In that way, they’re technically fasting for 16 hours every day, and restricting eating to an eight-hour window. The program also supplies detailed exercise plans that are easily tailored to fitness levels.
The program is meant to be a little friendlier than extreme diets that are about completely cutting out certain kinds of food, said Le Bergin, a personal trainer from Galveston, who is certified to coach the FASTer Way program.
“This is kind out of a transition out of that low-carb mindset,” Bergin said. “It’s a lifestyle.”
What does it involve?
A combination of macronutrient tracking, intermittent fasting and exercise. When you sign up for the program, you’re connected with a coach, such as Bergin, and social media group for guidance on daily activities.
Pros
• Food restrictions are less rigid than other programs, although this method does still emphasize healthy eating. The program encourages eating whole foods and gluten-free foods, Bergin said.
“If it comes from the ground or has a mother, we eat it,” Bergin said.
• You’re not alone; the program is guided by local coaches and has a social media component to keep you accountable.
Cons
• There’s a lot of tracking of food intake, called macro counting. “It’s time-consuming,” Bergin said. “It’s involved, but that’s why we have coaches.”
• The plan calls for frequent interaction with other members and coaches through private social media groups, which could intimidate social media-shy types.
In summary
This is a program for people who succeed with a structured, guided plan, and are looking for like-minded participants and coaches who offer support and motivation to keep you on track.
For more information, visit www.fasterwaytofatloss.com
— John Wayne Ferguson
RIGHTSIZE WEIGHT LOSS
The RightSize Weight Loss program focuses on whole foods and identifying hidden food allergies in each person. Developed by Dr. F.B. Willis, who operates a weight-loss clinic in Galveston, the program aims to strip processed foods from a diet and requires participants to take blood tests to determine what foods cause inflammation, or mild allergic reactions.
“Think of it as a treatment plan,” Willis said.
What does it involve?
The focus is on foods specific to each person and means avoiding:
• Processed food
• Foods tested severely allergic
• Foods tested mildly allergic, most of the time
And the inclusion of:
• Whole foods
• Frequent, small meals each day
• Brief, aerobic activity
This creates a diet that produces little inflammation and eliminates toxins in the body.
“Natural is always the best,” Willis said.
Pros
• The diet is custom-tailored to each individual so people get a diet that should enhance their bodies.
• There’s no prohibition on specific foods, such as carbohydrates or sugars, but there is focus on fresh and wholesome foods.
• The program involves flexibility to eat out and try different foods, as long as the focus remains on natural foods.
Cons
• The diet involves eating five to six small meals a day, which may not be realistic for everybody.
• There could be a lot of testing involved for a person to determine an in-depth view of their food allergies, which requires time and money.
In summary
The RightSize Weight Loss program focuses on finding a weight and size that is most healthy for your body type. Through blood and other tests, people are able to determine which foods cause hidden allergic reactions.
“Not everybody needs to be a size 0,” Willis said. “They do need to have a body fat index that’s healthy.”
The program focuses on eating small, portion-sized meals multiple times a day and including some aerobic exercises.
Because the program doesn’t focus on eliminating any specific food groups, it’s very flexible for different lifestyles.
For more information, visit www.rightsizeweightloss.com
— Keri Heath
PALEOLITHIC DIET
Paleolithic diet enthusiasts believe that because Neolithic hunter-gatherers ate a whole-food-based diet and led physically active lives, they had lower rates of lifestyle diseases, such as obesity, diabetes and heart disease. They also believe the paleo diet, which includes meat, fish, eggs, vegetables, fruits, nuts, seeds and healthy fats, can lead to weight loss. People following a paleo diet avoid sugar, soft drinks, grains, most dairy products, legumes, artificial sweeteners, vegetable oils, margarine and trans fats.
What does it involve?
The Paleo doesn’t require calorie counting. There’s no official Paleo fitness program. In general, the Paleo lifestyle emphasizes natural movement rather than machine-based exercises and brief but intense strength-training workouts instead of extended sessions of steady-state cardio.
Excludes:
• Dairy
• Wheat
• Legumes or beans
• Processed foods
• Refined sugar
• Grain-based food
Includes:
• Lean meat
• Fish
• Eggs
• Fruits
• Vegetables
This diet naturally leads toward being high in protein and low in carbohydrates.
Pros
• The Paleo diet does not include calorie tracking.
• People will eat less processed food and refined sugars.
Cons
• Research shows Neolithic hunter-gatherers ate more plant-based foods than meat-based foods.
• Lean meats are higher in calories, so people tend to overeat.
• “It vilifies certain food groups,” said Wesley McWhorter, chef and dietitian at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston School of Public Health.
Followers of the paleo diet say they’re healthier because they avoid processed foods, but avoiding entire food groups indefinitely is difficult to sustain.
— Keenan Betz
KETO DIET
The ketogenic diet, once primarily used to help patients with epilepsy, has become trendy in large part because of its ability to help patients lose weight quickly by forcing the body to burn fat instead of carbohydrates, said Susan Lopez, a Webster-based nutritionist. The diet is high in healthy fats and low in carbohydrates and protein.
What does it involve?
The parameters of the diet call for users to get less than 5 percent of their total calories each day from carbohydrates and less than 25 percent from protein, Lopez said. The rest of a person’s daily intake should come primarily from healthy fats, such as avocados, fatty fishes, nuts and seeds and olive oil, among other items.
Pros
• The diet can be great for weight loss and balancing hormones as well, Lopez said.
• Anecdotal evidence also shows the diet might improve clarity and cognitive thinking as well, Lopez said. Some also report having more energy.
Cons
• The diet is potentially unsafe for diabetics, Lopez said.
• Those undertaking the diet also need to do so under supervision of a professional, Lopez said.
• Dieters must be careful to watch their salt intake during the diet, as the recommended daily sodium intake is about 2,300 milligrams, but could increase to 4,000 or higher to help people adjust to the diet, Lopez said.
In summary
The diet is great for losing weight, but some people find it difficult to stick with because carbohydrates are so popular and any major lifestyle change is always a challenge, Lopez said.
Some people choose to cycle on-and-off the ketogenic diet when they are trying to lose extra weight, Lopez said. They’ll go through a 16- or 20-week cycle before returning to a normal diet.
— Matt deGrood
THE GALVESTON DIET
Developed by Galveston obstetrician Dr. Mary Claire Haver, The Galveston Diet was designed to address the problem of middle-age weight gain in menopausal women. The diet arose from Haver’s experience as a physician and her experience of putting on 10 pounds during menopause, “all around the middle.” Based on her research, Haver developed an evidence-based diet that advocates cutting carbs while using intermittent fasting along with better knowledge of what causes chronic inflammation, a major culprit in weight gain.
What does it involve?
The Galveston Diet looks at fuel dependency and reliance on processed carbohydrates, advocating a shift to natural carbohydrates, and ultimately a “fuel refocus” away from carbs to protein and fats for energy.
• Processed carbs
• ‘Round-the-clock eating
And the inclusion of:
• Lean meat
• Fish
• Fruit and vegetables
• Nuts and seeds
• Intermittent fasting
Pros
• Evidence-based diet developed by a physician based on her experience treating women
• Specific focus on middle-aged women experiencing body changes associated with menopause
• Self-paced online course with a one-time cost
• No calorie guidelines, strict meal plans or food swaps
Cons
• Vegetarians might have a hard time getting enough protein with this diet.
• Cuts out some food groups, such as grains, that many consider an important part of a healthy diet
• Intermittent fasting might scare some folks off. Haver recommends a daily fast of 16 hours with an 8-hour window for eating, but the plan is flexible.
In summary
“This diet started with me asking, ‘What do we know increases inflammation?’” Haver said. “I’ve never been obese, but experienced middle-age weight gain and other symptoms. It was magic.” Haver offers a 30-day money back guarantee. To learn more, visit www.maryclairewellness.com.
— Kathryn Eastburn
