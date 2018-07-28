GALVESTON
Yoga has numerous health benefits, and Galveston has multiple local studios offering different yoga classes to give people the best yoga experience.
Galveston used to only have one yoga studio, Island Yoga. Kathleen DiNatale, owner and instructor of The Yoga Haven, was entering a new chapter in life and asked Deborah Conrad, owner of Island Yoga, if she could teach. DiNatale did her teacher training and started working at the Island Yoga.
Island Yoga closed in November 2004, so DiNatale decided to open The Yoga Haven in January 2005. Since then, many yoga studios have opened to help provide diverse types of yoga.
DiNatale wanted to continue practicing after Island Yoga closed. DiNatale also has been doing yoga for over 45 years. DiNatale has seen people in their 80s doing yoga, which pushes her to keep doing yoga.
“Over the years, as I had children … it helped me to be able to give birth,” DiNatale said. “I did natural home deliveries with all my children, and then facing the difficulties in life.”
Yoga has various health benefits for people. DiNatale said some health benefits from yoga are strengthening, flexibility and it helps ease joint pains for older clients. Melody Van Kay, owner and instructor of Island Salt Air, said some health benefits of heated yoga are getting deeper into the muscles, which helps get better mobility. The heat increases people’s metabolism, which helps their overall weight.
Courtney Peper, owner and instructor of The Body Space, said these key health benefits of yoga are distressing, enhanced breathing, improved range of motion, better concentration and to be able to adapt to life’s stresses more easily.
“If you’re able to stand here on one leg in a 100 degree room, then you can get through anything in life,” Van Kay said.
DiNatale thought it was important for people to know that before beginning yoga, it is not a competition. DiNatale also wants people to pay attention to themselves instead of others.
“One, that it’s most important that they don’t do anything that doesn’t feel right to them,” DiNatale said. “First of all, we want no harm. … It’s really about your physical and inner journey.”
Peper opened The Body Space in 2012. She started yoga in 1996 when she came to Galveston because her stepmother practiced yoga. Peper also worked at the Island Yoga.
For people who have never done yoga before, Peper has some tips, which includes that it’s a process. They should also look for an instructor who has had years of experience, and it is important for them to know about prior injuries.
“The first time they do yoga they will feel something different,” Peper said. “But it takes a long time to understand it. So one style you encounter may not work for you so keep looking. Yoga is intended to be bright and effective. … It’s not about who can do the hardest posture.”
Finally, Van Kay’s advice, who was an instructor before buying the Island Salt Air on June 18, for people is don’t take yourself seriously and judge yourself when using the mat.
“Some days you have balance, some days is different,” Van Kay said. “Some days you have balance, some days you don’t. Some days you can do awesome things, some days there’s no core engagement. … And every day is different”
Yoga can be important for several reasons, the instructors said. DiNatale said it is important because she wants to share yoga with people because she has seen the impact on the physical, meditation practices and especially the mindfulness practices. Peper said it is important because she believes yoga can heal a person’s body. It can help put a person’s body back into alignment, and it’s also lifelong. Van Kay thinks yoga is crucial because it can center a person.
“Yoga connects your mind, your body and your spirit into one direction,” Van Kay said.
Yoga is also different on the island compared to the city. DiNatale said she does not necessarily like the commercialization and trendiness of yoga right now. She also doesn’t like how some environments are cold and no one talks much to one another. Van Kay agreed and noticed the main difference between city and island yoga is the openness.
“We’re family,” Van Kay said. “And people are welcome. We have new people that are always welcomed with open arms, and that’s what’s different for me.”
In the end, though, all three owners and instructors enjoy teaching and practicing yoga. Peper’s favorite part about doing yoga is reconnecting to her spirit. She likes trying to reconnect to a center of peace.
“When I teach it and I see the sparkle in peoples’ eyes of that they have scratch the surface, and they start to become aware of themselves,” Peper said. “I feel after a really great class, they’ve accomplished something, and they have this big beautiful smile on their face that makes me keep going.”
The Yoga Haven, The Body Space and the Island Salt Air all offer something specific. When they have time, they like to talk about yoga and collaborate together when they can. Van Kay said she loves it when the yoga community has an opportunity to work together.
“We have (collaborated) in the past,” DiNatale said. “Melody, who owns Island Salt Air, she comes over to my classes.”
