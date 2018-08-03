Flying Fortress CrossFit helps people come together with one common goal: to support one another while doing CrossFit.
But before Flying Fortress could create its close community it had to be born first.
Flying Fortress CrossFit co-owner and head coach Kara Mullins started doing CrossFit in January 2013. She wanted to become more active and eventually found CrossFit.
Flying Fortress CrossFit co-owner and head coach Nichole Stahl said it was all Mullin’s doing. Mullins had asked Stahl to join her, and when Stahl decided to say yes, Mullins had the affiliate name already approved.
“I think are last conversation she was like, ‘I’m gonna do this with or without you, please do it with me,’” Stahl said.
Stahl was hesitant at first because her husband and her had decided they wanted to go into semiretirement and travel. When deciding to move to Galveston, they agreed to do it because Mullins wanted them, and they could have a say in building workouts and putting the gym together.
“(I am) fully confident that Kara would have done great without us, but we just had many years of experience that we could add and kind of help her to make this a better community,” Stahl said.
After the gym was built, it opened Nov. 11, 2016, which was Veteran’s Day. Mullins wanted to open on Veteran’s Day because their gym has a military theme. Both of Mullins’ grandfathers were in World War II. Her dad’s dad was a B-17 pilot, and her mom’s dad was an engineer on a B-17, which is where the Flying Fortress’ logo comes from.
“The B-17 is a huge icon in our family,” Mullins said. “It represents my grandfather, so that’s how the whole Flying Fortress came about.”
Mullins said it was important to honor them because of what they do for our country. Stahl also had her grandfather serve in the military. She said it wouldn’t have been as important to her, but Kara had rubbed off on her.
“We kind of wanted to carry on this legacy of what the military does for our country, and I think that’s super important,” Stahl said.
This helped develop Flying Fortress’ close-knit community. Mullins said when people do CrossFit together, it gives the community a camaraderie.
“There’s so many different walks of life that come in here,” Mullins said. “So many different skill levels, so many different backgrounds, so many different ages. It’s a really neat thing to come together and doing the same goal and doing the same type of workout in one way or the other,” Mullins said.
Flying Fortress has different age groups who participate in CrossFit. They have members who are from 14 years old to 65 years old who workout together and create friendships.
“It just changes the way you maybe view working out, or you create friendships,” Mullins said.
Mullins said every CrossFit gym is different, so people should find one where they are comfortable. Flying Fortress CrossFit member Nikki Thompson, who owns Pardon My French and Affaire d’Art Fine Art Gallery, wanted to start an active lifestyle. She came to a Flying Fortress’ beginners program, and it helped her learn about CrossFit.
“I never thought that I would say this, but I think it really is the community,” Thompson said. “I never thought I would like working out with a group of people, but I really do. ... Everybody can kind of play off everybody’s energy, which I think is really nice.”
Mullins and Stahl said the difference with Flying Fortress CrossFit is they care about everyone.
“So, if you come in, and you’re sad, or you’re going through something hard, we want to be there for you,” Stahl said. “If you’re having a hard time with a movement, we want to help you with that.”
Thompson said she likes it when Mullins is coaching because she is funny without even trying. She likes it when Stahl coaches because she is straightforward and keeps everyone in line. Both coaches make her feel safe because they will correct her form if she is not doing it right.
“We have a close-knit community that loves to hang out together inside and outside the gym,” Stahl said.
The final aspect about Flying Fortress’ community is how welcoming members are to new people. Mullins and Stahl both agreed this is important because CrossFit intimidates people, but CrossFit has scalable workouts.
“It doesn’t really matter about your skill level or your experience level,” Stahl said. “We work with everybody. I think a lot of time people come in, they feel like they have to get fit, then come to do CrossFit. CrossFit is really helping you to get fit. So, it’s kind of the other way around.”
Mullins said CrossFit is fun. Everyone works hard to make progress and to become a fit and healthy person.
“Occasionally, there’s that workout that they’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, that looks awful,’” Mullins said. “But people still come to do that because it’s fun and because you are with friends, so there’s the motivating aspect of the community.”
Stahl also noted the coaches at Flying Fortress CrossFit have tons of experience and education to assist people during a workout. Thompson said she has gained self-confidence, more motivation and feels accomplished when she finishes her workout at Flying Fortress.
“My thing is I just think that so many people, especially like women my age are scared of CrossFit, and it is, especially here, to me, there’s nothing to be scared of because they are going to meet you at whatever level you’re at, they’re gonna to teach you how to do things safely, and it’s gonna be the best move you can possibly make,” Thompson said.
At the end of the day, it’s all about the community for Mullins and Stahl.
“I think that’s one of the big things people take away is friendships and having more relationships in your lives and people that you can count on,” Mullins said.
