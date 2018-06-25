Playing with the Harlem Globetrotters runs in the Dunbar family.
The tradition began with longtime Trotter “Sweet” Lou Dunbar, and now his son Lou Dunbar II will get a chance to carry on the flame.
Last week, Lou Dunbar II, a 2013 Clear Falls alum, was selected to try out for the Harlem Globetrotters after the franchise chose him in its 12th annual draft.
“It really means the world to me,” Dunbar II said. “It means the world to follow in my father’s footsteps and begin my own journey.”
Dunbar II, who played his high school basketball at Clear Falls before playing at Oklahoma City University, hails from Seabrook. He graduated in May from OCU after a decorated career with the Stars.
Dunbar II learned of his Harlem Globetrotter selection by an email early last week. But he’ll still have to try out in order to make the team.
“They choose people every year, and this year, I was one of the five,” Dunbar II. said. “I was able to be among the lucky ones.”
He’s wasted no time in getting ready for his big audition, which will take place in New Jersey in August.
“I work out at the recreational center Monday through Fridays,” Dunbar II said. “Then, I’ll go to the gym and get some lifts in. I get up at about 6 a.m. and work out at around 8 a.m. until about 10 a.m. After that, I’ll take a nap and then hit the weight room around 2 p.m.”
While he’s always had hopes of playing in the NBA, Dunbar II has also had a special place in his heart for the Harlem Globetrotters.
“I did want to play in the NBA, of course, but the Harlem Globetrotters is something that’s been special to me since I was a child,” Dunbar II said. “Just when you think something’s going to happen, something unexpected comes up when they play.”
He has many fond memories of watching his father “Sweet” Lou Dunbar play with the Harlem Globetrotters.
“I remember when I was very little when he brought me onto the court, and they had me shoot a shot and I made it,” Dunbar II said. “They gave me a jersey and it was awesome. That’s probably my favorite memory.”
But, traveling to see his dad play with the Globetrotters in other cities was usually out of the question because of school.
“He was always traveling and I was always in school, so I couldn’t really travel with him,” Dunbar II said. “He was gone for about five months of the year. But he would always bring stuff home from different places and it was awesome.”
During his collegiate days, Dunbar II accumulated 209 3-pointers total, just putting him three shy of OCU’s all-time record.
From 2014-18, Dunbar II produced 995 points, 195 rebounds, 104 assists, 57 steals and 170 field goals.
“I really enjoyed my time at OKC,” Dunbar II said. “I played my game. I was able to succeed there. My time at OKC was great. It gave me an idea of what I can do and the potential that I have. It was almost like a dream.”
After a storied career with the University of Houston Cougars, “Sweet” Lou Dunbar enjoyed a 24-year run as a player for the Globetrotters.
“It meant the world to me to play for the Globetrotters,” Dunbar. said. “I got a chance to play with some of my favorite players. It was an awesome experience for me. It was also great to travel around the world.”
Dunbar has been both a player and a coach during his career with the organization. He continues to mentor as the team’s director of player personnel, as well as coaching, for the Globetrotters and continues to live in Seabrook.
But one thing that Dunbar pointed out about his time with the Globetrotters was that the arduous travel schedule rivals that of any NBA team.
“Nobody else travels like the Harlem Globetrotters,” Dunbar said. “Guys in the NBA may talk about having a long road trip, but they should travel with the Harlem Globetrotters for a year and see what an actual ‘road trip’ is like.”
During his collegiate days, Dunbar became the sixth all-time leading scorer for the Cougars before becoming a fourth-round (59th overall) NBA Draft pick for the Philadelphia 76ers in 1975. He was later discovered by a Globetrotters scout during a summer pro league game with the Houston Rockets in 1977 and the rest is history.
“That was a great experience for me,” Dunbar said. “I was a kid coming out of Louisiana and getting to come to Houston was awesome. I got to play with some great players. It was a great opportunity for me. They gave me a lot of opportunities there.”
“Sweet” Lou Dunbar has seen it all over his career. From playing in front of millions of people worldwide to even becoming an animated cartoon character in Hanna-Barbera’s “The Super Globetrotters” cartoon series in 1979.
“That was pretty cool,” he said. “We didn’t do the voices, but my character had an afro and anytime a character on the show needed something, my character would reach into his afro and pull something out. That was pretty neat.”
But at the end of the day, getting to see his son get a chance to play for the Globetrotters and follow in his footsteps has been a wonderful experience.
“Louis is a good kid,” Dunbar said. “He’s a great player. He has a great shot. It’s a great opportunity for him. He has to try out like everyone else and he has to produce. We now have a four-point shot in the Globetrotters and he can shoot from a great distance.”
Being the son of a Globetrotter legend, Dunbar II is glad to get the opportunity to carry on the legacy.
“It’s really a blessing to see how my father’s love for the game has rubbed off on me,” Dunbar II said. “He never forced me to play basketball. But I’ve always heard good things about him as a player and I wanted to follow in his footsteps. I wanted to be as good as I can be, and now I can make him even more proud of me.”
