The increasing popularity among professional athletes of an ancient technique is raising awareness of a therapy that some say can alleviate tight muscles, ease pain and restore normal range of motion.
Cupping, a therapy that creates a vacuum between a patient’s skin and a small glass or plastic cup, is an ancient East Asian practice, but more people are now becoming aware of the benefits it provides, said Andrew Claypool, a physical therapist with the University of Texas Medical Branch.
“Cupping is one tool in our tool belt,” Claypool said.
During a session, a therapist will place a glass or plastic cup over an area of muscle tension, he said.
Glass cups, which are more traditional, are heated on top, creating a vacuum that sucks the skin up. A more modern technique is to use plastic cups and pump the air out to create the same vacuum effect, he said.
It’s a great method to help people relieve neck or shoulder pain, said Clint McCallum, owner and acupuncturist at Hooked on Acupuncture, 2505 Market St.
His clinic also performs cupping therapy, he said.
“It just feels real good,” McCallum said. “It releases endorphins.”
Cupping breaks the capillaries and draws blood to the area, which can often leave a temporary red mark once the therapy is completed, McCallum said.
For athletes, the therapy can loosen muscles before a race or game and heal pain after an event, he said.
Cupping does not have much research on why it works yet, but therapists know it helps people improve their range of motion, and it can easily target problem areas, Claypool said.
It’s become a lot more popular recently because of increased usage by professional athletes, Claypool said.
U.S. gold-medalist swimmer Michael Phelps’ appearance at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics with red spots on his arms and back was one of the most prominent examples that propelled cupping into prominence, he said.
Some people don’t like cupping because it feels a little strange, Claypool said.
“It is an interesting sensation,” Claypool said.
It’s not a treatment to be used for everyone however, said Xiaoying Yuan, therapist at Professional Acupuncture Clinic, 1101 W. Main St. in League City.
“Cupping is just one part of treatment,” Yuan said.
People like cupping because it’s quick and relatively easy, but they should also focus on other forms of therapy based on their needs, Yuan said.
While most modern therapists work with plastic cups, Yuan uses glass or plastic based on the patient’s preference, she said.
Glass cups have a more powerful suction and are more traditional, she said.
“Some people like that, the feel,” Yuan said.
Some people may not like the sensation of cupping, but it’s a good option for people who want to try something different, McCallum said.
“I can’t believe this isn’t on every corner,” McCallum said.
