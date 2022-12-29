One of Galveston's most beloved youth sports coaches died Monday, but Larry Hilton will long be remembered by hundreds of island youngsters for the expertise and know-how he shared and enjoyed with them — on and off the playing fields alike.
“(Hilton) not only talked to the kids about sports but also the aspects of life skills,” longtime friend and fellow softball player Tony Hardeman said. “He taught them to be successful in life.”
The 68-year-old Hilton, in fact, was a sports guru at all levels, coaching for Galveston Independent School District, Galveston Catholic School and O'Connell Preparatory College School, while in his spare time also running various sports camps at Moody Methodist Church and volunteering to coach the Galveston Hurricanes football team, to name a few.
If the sport used a ball, Hilton taught it, sometimes even officiating it, as well.
“(Hilton) was loyal to Galveston and the kids in Galveston,” Lawrence Thomas, another close friend, said. “He always stayed in Galveston.
“On top of that, Larry was an all-around athlete himself.”
Hilton grew up on the island, eventually playing quarterback at Ball High School and other sports there before graduating in 1972. He then went off to Bishop College to play football, again as a quarterback.
Thomas said Hilton inherited his athletic prowess from his father, who went by the nickname “Hook,” which the younger Hilton would adopt.
“Larry was a very good basketball player, too,” Thomas said. “He played point guard, and wasn't a bad shot.”
Hilton passed on some of that basketball knowledge when he worked alongside Galveston's Larnell Mitchell at Galveston Catholic.
“Larry was my assistant coaching the girls' team,” Mitchell said, noting one of Hilton's beneficiaries was his daughter, Taylor, who later played college basketball at the University of St. Thomas. “He also coached the boys' team.
“(Hilton) knew how to relate to the kids, always being very upbeat with them, and was a very easy going and approachable guy. He was always willing to sacrifice his time and help make their situations better. That was easily part of his personality and repertoire.”
“I never saw Larry get mad,” Hardeman added. “He was real patient. He was a great teacher. I'm going to miss his charisma and patience and how he dealt with the kids. He was someone they loved to play for and be around.”
Thomas agreed.
“The Galveston kids were always, always his priority,” Thomas said. “He stayed faithful to them. He was also a very strong mentor to each and every one of them. He was constantly helping kids. He definitely touched a lot of lives in Galveston.”
Thomas acknowledged religion was important to Hilton, him singing in the choir since childhood at Avenue L Baptist Church.
“Larry was very likable,” Thomas said. “He was a great leader, too. He could be fun and disciplined at the same time. Every creed, every color, he touched them all.
