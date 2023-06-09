John Doreck Jr. was a 20-year-old recently married man working at his father’s Santa Fe meat market when he decided to try out martial arts.
Within a couple months, Doreck knew he found a lifelong calling, he said.
Now, more than 43 years later, through roughly 20 surgeries and an ongoing cancer battle, Doreck, 64, is closing in on an unprecedented milestone.
Thursday morning at the martial arts school where Doreck trains and teaches, there was a roll call of sorts, with those testing for their varying degrees of black belts asked to step forward. There was only one standing in the eighth round of recognitions.
“It’s so exciting,” Doreck said, the emotion of that moment still resonating in his voice. “Everybody clapped; it was really cool. I’m just so proud to have the ability to do that.”
On July 29, Doreck, a resident of the Omega Bay community in Galveston County, is set to have the last test for his grand master eighth-degree black belt, becoming the first person to reach that level under the tutelage of long-time martial arts instructor Al Garza, owner of the Premier Martial Arts facilities in Dickinson, League City and Pearland.
‘YOU JUST FALL IN LOVE WITH IT’
Doreck remembers the exact date, Jan. 18, 1981, when his brother Raymond joined Garza’s still-young martial arts school. Never one to turn down a chance for a good-natured tussle with the sibling two years his younger, Doreck signed up for classes just two days later, he recalled.
“You just fall in love with it, and grand master Garza is such a good role model, it kind of inspires you to go on and keep training,” Doreck said.
Garza’s school taught Doreck a combination of combat styles — notably, Tae Kwon Do, boxing, kickboxing and jiu-jitsu. As his abilities and rank elevated, Doreck eventually found his true passion: teaching. In 1985, Doreck began instructing morning classes at Garza’s school.
“Really and truly, teaching is just my heart,” Doreck said.
By 1987, Doreck earned his first-degree black belt. Once the black belt level is achieved, advancing one’s rank past that becomes as much about commitment to the craft as it does skill.
A practitioner must wait two years after earning their first-degree black belt to be tested for a second-degree black belt. Then, it’s three years after that for third-degree, four years after that for fourth-degree, and so on.
So, after achieving his seventh-degree black belt, Doreck had to wait eight years before considering going up to eighth-degree. Now, that time has passed, but not without substantial obstacles along the way.
‘NOTHIN’ BUT A THING’
Doreck remembers teaching classes on crutches following knee replacement surgery, a result of some of the wear-and-tear endured from a lifetime of martial arts. He’d need every bit of that grit, physical fitness and — perhaps, most important of all — the positive mental attitude gained through martial arts to take on his greatest fight yet.
In February of 2019, Doreck learned he had cancer; it started in his thyroid gland and spread to his lungs and brain. But, of course, Doreck is a fighter.
“I’ve never thought about quitting,” Doreck said. “Even with all this stuff, I’m still going to do what I can do.”
The strength to be still fighting on doesn’t come solely from martial arts, though; there’s Doreck’s wife Kim, the young bride who was there for him even before he discovered martial arts.
Kim — with whom Doreck shares a son, Christopher, and the family meat market business, which has been in Santa Fe now more than 50 years — is still by his side and still beaming with pride.
Through everything, Doreck said he and Kim have a joke among themselves that ends with him saying that whatever the challenge may be “ain’t nothin’ but a thing.”
“I could not be doing this if it were not for her,” Doreck said. “She’s my rock.”
