LEAGUE CITY
With a summer that history will always remember and that the players and coaches can forever cherish at its end, the League City American Legion baseball team was back home together one final time Thursday night.
There was laughter, cheers from supporters and a few tears before one last pep talk from veteran coach Ronnie Oliver and the breaking of the team huddle.
Like at the end of any season, players turned in their uniforms and paperwork and took home keepsakes, but for the first time ever — and first time for any American Legion baseball team in the state of Texas — there was something else to drop off in the meeting hall of the unassuming S. Mike Lacy Post 554: an American Legion World Series championship trophy won less than 48 hours prior 1,000-plus miles away in Shelby, North Carolina.
Like many championship teams, League City played its best when it needed to most, and, perhaps, even had a little good fortune on its side.
“Things happened at the right moment for us,” said Oliver, who just finished his 37th season coaching baseball and who has volunteered to head up the League City team since 2005 following a stint before that with rival Texas City Post 89.
“As far as the team goes, we had great pitching and great defense,” Oliver added, also noting that along the way this summer, he’d serendipitously find lucky pennies much like a former assistant coach of his used to.
CREATING A TEAM
The League City Post 554 baseball roster ranges in age from about 16 to 19 and is comprised of either current players or alumni now playing college ball from Clear Creek, Clear Falls, Santa Fe and Hitchcock high schools.
When looking for players to join the team, Oliver says finding those who’d be good cogs in his system outweighs overall raw talent. Sticking to that plan, in recent years, League City Post 554 has steadily climbed the ladder from American Legion baseball state champions to regional champions to, now, national champions.
“We do heavy scouting, talk to a lot of people and find the best fit for our team,” Oliver said. “That creates a team. We’re not about what you do individually; we’re about what you do for the team.”
League City’s regular season, which features college programs on the schedule, began a couple weeks into June shortly after the high school teams were done with their seasons.
Following League City’s regular season was the state tournament in Laredo, where 2022 Clear Falls alumnus Chase Bourgeois led the team to the state title with most valuable player honors.
The state championship meant a trip to the western regionals held in Fairfield, California where League City emerged victorious over American Legion state champions from Arizona, California, Hawaii, Nevada, New Mexico and Utah. This time, it was soon-to-be Santa Fe junior Jackson Higgins who’d be tournament MVP.
‘ON CLOUD NINE’
League City then made the cross-country trip to join seven other regional champions in the American Legion World Series, which began Aug. 10.
The team had been in the World Series the year prior, but came up short in the 2022 tournament, being eliminated by eventual champion Troy, Alabama.
In the round-robin pool-play phase of the World Series, League City started with two of the most thrilling feats possible in the sport of baseball.
First, Jacob Cyr, a 2022 Santa Fe alumnus, pitched a rare no-hitter in a 4-0 win over Cheyenne, Wyoming. League City followed that up with a game-winning walk-off RBI hit from 2023 Santa Fe graduate Kyeler Thompson in a 3-2 victory over Troy for some sweet revenge.
“Coming up in the last inning with a runner on base, I couldn’t be more happy or pumped,” said Thompson, who had an outstanding .538 batting averaging and also scored the sole run in League City’s 1-0 American Legion World Series championship game victory over perennial contender Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday night. “I had all the confidence in the world to get that base hit, and I did. It was amazing.
The momentum from those first two wins seemed to give League City the mojo the team needed to push through the rest of the way in what were mostly tightly contested ball games.
“After the second game happened, I felt like there was magic with us this year,” Cyr said. “We felt like we were on cloud nine.”
League City eventually finished first place in its pool, and then topped Brooklawn, New Jersey 4-1 in the semifinals Monday before making history the next night as the first team from Texas to win the American Legion World Series championship in the tournament’s 96-year history.
The players on the 2023 League City Post 554 baseball roster were: Bourgeois, Cyr, Higgins, Thompson, Scott Martinez (Clear Creek, class of 2023), Logan Sanders (Clear Falls, 2023), Alec Beversdorf (Clear Falls, 2023), Braden Castle (Santa Fe, 2024), Tyler Robinson (Clear Creek, 2024), Noah Ferraro (Clear Creek, 2022), Wyatt Easter (Clear Creek, 2022), Brice Smith (Santa Fe, 2023), Erik Anchondo (Clear Falls, 2023), Parker Collier (Clear Falls, 2025), Ayden Roecker-Allen (Clear Creek, 2023), Tyler Austin (Clear Creek, 2024), Alex Kudler (Clear Falls, 2023) and Gavin Shuttlesworth (Hitchcock, 2022).
“In this program, we’ve always set it up that when you’re in the 554 family, you’re in it for life,” Oliver said. “Guys who played for played for me 30 years ago would be sending me pictures of the watch parties and just congratulating us as a team. That’s overwhelming, and that’s really deep in my heart. The whole purpose for why I still coach is to make those guys not only great ball players, but outstanding citizens.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.