On the first day of Black History Month, La Marque native Lee A. Hutton III added another chapter.
The Minnesota-based lawyer was named as Commissioner for the revamped Arena Football League on Wednesday, becoming the first Black Commissioner to oversee a professional sports league in the United States. The AFL, which closed its doors in 2019, announced its return to action in 2024 with 16 franchises.
“I’ve really been privileged to come from a winning tradition with the La Marque Cougars with a great community that supported me,” said Hutton in a phone interview on Wednesday evening. “When you grow up with that type of support, the expectation of being the best is an everyday path.”
Hutton’s passion for success was fostered by others who mentored him and paved the way for him to break a once-impossible ceiling. He credited current Chicago Bears president Kevin Warren, who was the first Black Commissioner in Big Ten history.
“He’s somebody I had a chance to speak with and talk with and observe how he moved,” said Hutton.
While also crediting McKinley Boston, who served as athletic director at the University of Minnesota during the time Hutton played receiver for the Golden Gophers (1991-1994), Hutton’s biggest foundation was his father, the late Dr. Lee Hutton, Jr., who was one of the first Black surgeons in Galveston County.
“When they label me the first, it almost seems like a normal pathway with the amazing Black men that I have been able to be mentored by,” said Hutton, a 1991 graduate of La Marque High School.
Currently the managing partner and founder of the Hutton Firm, he has represented a variety of Fortune 500 companies along with being involved in contract negotiations with several athletes, celebrities and artists. Hutton had also been involved in high profile cases, such as the issue of concussions in college and professional football, and image likeness on video games.
Hutton was approached early last fall by F1 Sports and Entertainment, a Canadian-based investment group that purchased the rights to the AFL in January 2022.
“They were connected and engaged to my vision for the Arena Football League,” he said. “My vision was very simple, which is just provide fantastic football to fans who want to see it during the times they can’t get it.”
The league is targeting the summer of 2024 as the start date. Hutton also confirmed the AFL is strongly considering Houston as a potential landing site for a franchise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.