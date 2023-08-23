The Mainland Jaguars youth track team's Vincent Ball, from left, Tomi Sotumina, Nina Scypion, Alayna Scypion and Garrison Riggs were medalists at the Junior Olympics in Des Moines, Iowa. Zoe Byer and Fisher Zurek, not pictured, also medaled at the competition.
LESLIE PLAZA JOHNSON/For The Daily News
LESLIE PLAZA JOHNSON/For The Daily News
LESLIE PLAZA JOHNSON/For The Daily News
The Mainland Jaguars youth track field club, in its 40th season, took 46 Junior Olympic entrants to Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa to compete. Seven athletes brought home medals.
In 40 seasons as a youth track and field club, the Mainland Jaguars — a Galveston County original — have expanded their reach to Fort Bend County and have seen the competition surrounding them grow substantially, as well, but that hasn’t stopped them from qualifying large contingents of athletes for the Junior Olympics.
This year, it was 46 Junior Olympic entrants for the Jaguars, ranging in age from 5 to teenagers, representing the Mainland Jaguars. Seven of the team's athletes brought home medals from the national meet, which wrapped up Aug. 3 and was held this year in Des Moines, Iowa.
“It was really exciting,” Cheryl Thompson, the Jaguars’ second-generation coach, said. “My parents started the club in 1981, and it’s still going strong.”
Completing a highly impressive double-medal sister act at the Junior Olympics were siblings Nina, 8, and Alayna, 9, Scypion, who are in the third and fourth grade, respectively, at Hitchcock’s Stewart Elementary School.
Nina brought home a Junior Olympic gold medal in the long jump and an eighth-place medal in the 100-meter dash, while Alayna claimed third place in the high jump and fifth place in the triathlon. Both sisters are in their second season with the Jaguars and made their second trip to the Junior Olympics.
“Our cousins ran track, and we used to go to their track meets since we were 2 and 3 years old, and it looked fun, and now that we can do it, we have so much fun doing it,” Nina Scypion said.
“And I wanted to do it because I was faster than everybody at my school,” Alayna Scypion chimed in.
Of note, was the stifling hill Nina climbed to make it to the top of the medal stand, as she started in 43rd place after her first jump before ultimately having her age group’s best leap in her final jump of the competition.
Another Jaguars athlete capturing double medals — doing so in the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes, finishing third in both — at the Junior Olympics was Garrison Riggs, a 13-year-old eighth-grader at Reading Junior High in Rosenberg who could very well one day be the next standout at Fort Bend Marshall High School, a perennial powerhouse in both track and field and football.
“I knew how fast I was, and I just wanted to see where I could go with it,” said Riggs, who achieved his accomplishments in what was his first-ever season running with a competitive track team. “I started winning a lot, and I wanted to continue.”
Also medaling at the Junior Olympics for the Jaguars were Fisher Zurek (third place, javelin), Tomi Sotuminu (fourth, triathlon), Zoe Byer (fourth, high jump) and Vincent Ball (seventh, shot put).
Training at both Clear Falls High School and Rosenberg, the Jaguars have their indoor track season from October to February before shifting to the outdoor season from March through August.
