GALVESTON
For a newly created team in any sport on any level, instant success is rare, but the Galveston Sea Turtles youth swim team proved to be the exception to the rule, sending four of its swimmers all the way to state.
“It was a happy surprise,” said Jami Huygens, one of the Sea Turtles’ four coaches. “I was happy for the young girls who made it. They dedicated their time this summer. As a first-year team, I was very surprised. These four young ladies are good swimmers, and they have great skills. It was a great accomplishment for the summer.”
The team, sponsored by the city of Galveston and swimming out of the Lasker Community Pool, got off to a successful start from the get-go, just from an interest standpoint.
With an initial goal of attracting 25 youth to join the squad, the Sea Turtles had a roster of 50 in its inaugural season as the newest member of a summer league that includes teams from other nearby Gulf Coast area cities.
Of those 50, four girls swam their way all the way to the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation’s state championship meet held recently in Brownsville following standout performances at regionals in Rosenberg.
Qualifying for the state meet from the Sea Turtles were Mia Landry-McLauchlin, a 15-year-old Ball High sophomore; Raniya Pope, a 13-year-old Central Middle School student; and Emily Blanton, 10, and Silah Miller, 9 — both of whom attend Trinity Episcopal School.
“My dad told me about it, and it sounded fun to me,” Miller said about signing up for the Sea Turtles, which was her first time on a competitive swim team.
Miller competed at state in the 25-meter butterfly stroke and 50-meter freestyle, Blanton in the 25-meter breaststroke, Pope in the 50-meter breaststroke and 50-meter backstroke and Landry-McLauchlin in the 50-meter backstroke.
“It’s a little nerve-wracking, but definitely exciting to know what place you get and how you do,” Blanton said about competing.
With a successful first summer season now complete, Huygens said the goal is for the Sea Turtles team to increase its membership by as much as double to 100 swimmers for next summer.
