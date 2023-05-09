HITCHCOCK
The future is now for the Hitchcock track program.
With not a senior among them, the Bulldogs will be sending multiple relay teams and a highly promising sprinter to compete at the UIL Track & Field State Championships later this week.
Leading Hitchcock’s substantial group of athletes — all making their debuts at the state meet — is sophomore Kelshaun Johnson, who will run in the 100-meter dash and as part of the Bulldogs’ 4x100-meter and 4x200-meter relay teams.
“A lot of people will be watching, so I’m really ready for that … just so I can show people what I can do,” Johnson said.
Johnson’s sprint time at regionals of 10.49 seconds not only was good for first place at that meet but also set the benchmark of the fastest finish among the Class 3A state meet qualifiers.
And, when it comes time for him to face off against the best of the best, Johnson’s goal is to shave at least 0.10 seconds off his time and bring home a gold medal.
“I didn’t feel like I ran my best (at regionals); I’ve got to fix a lot of stuff so I can be ready for state,” Johnson said.
In the boys, 4x100-meter and 4x200-meter teams, the group of starters and alternates headed to state will be sophomores Johnson, Cole Fisher, Lloyd Jones III, Terrell Allen, Jared Dotson and David Howard, and juniors Bryce Dorsey and Damien McDaniel.
Both teams made the state meet as wild cards after competing in the wildly competitive Region III-3A meet, finishing in respective times of 43.51 seconds and 1:31.08 at regionals. At state, the teams will try to approach it as just another meet, they said.
While the state meet competition will be tough in both events, Hitchcock’s boys relay teams have a unique edge in team chemistry having run together — as well as competed together in multiple other sports — since the time they were young children.
“We know we’re not going to let each other down,” Fisher said.
The Lady Bulldogs 4x100-meter relay team, featuring juniors Genesis Carter, Mariah Allen and Aaliyah Evans, and sophomores Ray’Aunna Simmons, Jhayla Fontenette and A’Nazia Alexander, are also ready to take on the elite competition after getting to the state meet with a wild card following their 50.76-second run at regionals.
“It was tough, and expectations were high — especially since it was the second time that we’ve been there,” Evans said about breaking through at the regional meet. “Since we knew what the competition was like, we knew what we were looking at, and we wanted to better ourselves at it.”
Hitchcock’s athletes are slotted to compete at the Class 3A Track & Field State Championships after the running events commence at 5 p.m. Thursday at Mike A. Myers Stadium on the campus of the University of Texas in Austin.
“We’re looking forward to the experience,” Evans said. “It’s going to be a first-time experience for everybody, and I feel like we can learn and grow from that.”
