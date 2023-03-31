Santa Fe simply ran out of time, and Houston Wisdom was thankful for it.
The Indians’ boys soccer run came to an end on Friday when the undefeated Generals outlasted them 1-0 in a Region III-5A quarterfinal match, closing out the program’s deepest postseason.
“I can’t fault the effort of the guys. They played their hearts out, and that’s all we could ask for,” said Santa Fe (14-9-6) coach Josh Kluka. “We played together as a family.”
Indians goalkeeper Caston Kennedy spent all night denying the Generals as he and his fellow defenders kept Wisdom at bay before junior forward Brandon Cifuentes managed to slip a shot past Kennedy in the 23rd minute of the second half.
The Indians were unable to crack the aggressive defense of Wisdom, which kept Santa Fe from establishing consistent threats, with the Indians’ best chance coming when Jairo Hernandez’s shot was stopped by the Generals goalkeeper early in the second half.
“They’re good,” Kluka said of Wisdom’s defense. “They did a good job of getting in front of the ball and putting pressure on our passing lanes. We tried some different formations, but it was difficult to find spaces against them.”
Despite the loss, Kluka knows the success of this season has laid the foundation for taller heights the Indians can climb,
“They did things a lot of people thought they couldn’t do,” he said. “More importantly, they’ll be able to cherish these times and realize how incredible it was.”
