Texas City got into the win column in District 18-5A team tennis with a resounding 12-7 effort past Manvel on Tuesday, while Clear Springs and Clear Creek continued their winning ways in 24-6A.
“We are a young team but are gaining experience with each match,” said Stings head coach Rob Edwards, whose players also picked up their first victory of the season. “We have a long way to go, but we are having fun.”
Texas City jumped to a 5-2 lead after the doubles, sweeping two of three on both sides of the boys and girls courts, and added a win in the mixed where Canissa Carpenter and Landyn Simmons teamed up to prevail 8-1.
Then, in the singles, Manvel had the upper hand in the boys matchups, 4-2, but the Stings responded taking five of the six girls.
Hope Walker, Brielle Brinkley and Kase Hawkins each won the top three girls matches in straight sets, then No. 5 Randi Henderson and No. 6 Mia Mascarro followed suit with two-set decisions of their own.
Adding to the singles win total for Texas City were the boys’ Miguel Jaramillo at No. 3 and Lincoln Pena at No. 5, both straight-set winners, as well.
In other 18-5A action, Friendswood improved to 2-0 in district and 5-7 overall with an 18-1 romp past Angleton, led by the stalwart performances of Evia Rand, Audrey Tang and Michael Lanni.
“We are trending in the right direction, and the players are playing better every week,” Mustangs head coach David Cook said. “It’s a team effort.”
Meanwhile, over in 24-6A, the Chargers, coming off their big Remembering Ike Tournament repeat win last weekend, stayed unbeaten for the season, knocking off Deer Park, 13-6, in non-district play.
“We were missing several players in the top six,” said Clear Springs head coach Gregg Parker, whose Chargers are now 7-0 overall and 2-0 in district. “We are going into a tough stretch of district matches with Creek and (Clear) Lake coming up.”
As for the Wildcats, they stormed past Brazoswood, 19-0.
The final outcome was never in doubt, with Clear Creek dominating the seven doubles before recording singles wins by the boys’ Vincent Risoldi, Remy Lu, Gabe Crudo, Kai Chen, Brady Smith and Mason Haridi, and the girls’ Katelyn Gross, Makenna Malota, Addie Bentson, Suri Xu, Devlin Zepeda and Gigi Paganucci.
“It was good to get some seniors in the lineup that don’t always usually see the playing field,” Wildcats head coach Derick Geise said. “Seniors Luke Prochaska and Armstrong Riccio earned their first varsity starts and earned a point for Creek with their win in doubles.”
Prochaska/Riccio, manning the No. 3 boys position, won handily against Noah Abers/Trace Whitley, 6-1, 6-1.
In other 24-6A action, Dickinson (0-3, 5-5) fell to Clear Brook, 15-4. Winning for the Gators were Braylynn Pace/Carissa Reyes (girls doubles); Todd Atkinson/Yaniel Miranda (boys’ doubles); Elysa Atkinson (girls singles); and Miranda (boys singles).
Also, Clear Falls lost to Clear Lake, 18-1. The Knights’ lone win came when the No. 1 boys doubles team of Ryan Farrar/Matthew Stromfeld survived a third-set super-tiebreaker.
“Lake, Creek and Springs have proven to be the top three teams in the district,” Clear Falls head coach Patrick Marrie said. “We are working hard to make the bi-district playoffs. That is our goal moving forward.”
