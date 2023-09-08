No offense to the Deer Park Invitational, but Clear Creek High School girls cross country coach Shawn Zepeda saw a trip to Deer Park as an opportunity for experience to win out over results.
That’s because varsity teams far and wide will be heading to Saturday’s highly-respected Region III Preview meet, including the Wildcats.
So, Zepeda moved up two runners from JV to varsity for the day so Clear Creek could be represented for the 5K run on the grounds of the Jimmy Burke Activity Center.
Ellie Rivera and Angeline Hernandez were the two, with Rivera finishing 29th in 24:50 and Hernandez claiming 37th in 25:38.
“They got their first experience of a varsity race and I think they did well for their first 5K, so our JV kids today were kind of without their teammates. It was a little warm,” Zepeda said.
This was a good race to give some younger girls varsity experience. That’s because Katy High School’s ladies dominated in both the varsity and JV races.
The JV team collected the perfect score of 15, defeating La Porte by 51 points. The varsity almost nabbed a perfect score, finishing with 19.
Those Clear Creek JV runners were directed by Olivia Shankle and her time of 17:36. Next came Arianna Brummett, who was 19 seconds back of Shankle. Then came the trio of Shelby Stover (18:45.62), Darlyn Flores (18:48.11) and Rebecca Salazar (18:48.62) finishing 49th through 51st, respectively.
The team finished eighth with 213 points.
Clear Creek’s roster will return fully intact next Friday morning when the Wildcats compete in the La Porte Invitational.
