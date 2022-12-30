The past year produced plenty of great moments for Galveston County high school sports, but 2023 has the potential to be an even more memorable year. Here’s a few items to watch in 2023.
REACHING THE PINNACLE
In 2022, only one local high school team sport reached the top of the mountain with a state championship — the Bay Area Christian Broncos in the TAPPS ranks. All others were left looking up, some getting closer to the ultimate prize than others.
So, which teams have the best chance at claiming a state championship in 2023?
Let’s start with those back-to-back defending state champion Broncos. While they did graduate a great senior class, certainly the foundation has been laid for sustained future success and, potentially, more state gold.
The same can be said of the Friendswood Mustangs, which fell just short of a state championship in 2022 with a 2-1 loss in the UIL Class 5A state final against Georgetown.
Perhaps, no other Galveston County team has more potential to not only match their success from last season but to go even further than the two boys basketball squads that reached their respective state semifinals in 2022 — the Hitchcock Bulldogs and O’Connell Buccaneers.
The Bulldogs return three starters from last year’s state semifinalist team, and look to be well on their way toward developing a bench that could be just as deep and diverse as the one that wore out Class 3A opponents during Hitchcock’s 2022 playoff run.
For the Bucs, they, too, return plenty of experience from last year’s team, but this year appears to have more playmaking options at their disposal. O’Connell already scored a signature victory to end 2022, knocking off district rival and then-No. 1 state-ranked Houston Grace Christian — the same team that swept O’Connell last season, including ending the Bucs’ playoff run in the state semifinals.
How about the teams that were one round away from reaching state last year?
The Friendswood Lady Mustangs soccer team will certainly be one to keep on the radar as a state title contender, having only graduated three seniors from last year’s squad that lost the Region III-5A final 1-0 against a senior-heavy Magnolia team.
The Santa Fe Lady Indians softball team will be another one to watch, as they also return the bulk of their team that last year made it all the way to the Region III-5A final before falling to eventual 2022 state champion Montgomery Lake Creek.
And could another local team emerge from off the radar to make a surprise state run? There are certainly a few with that kind of potential. We’ll just have to stay tuned.
BREAK ON THROUGH
Whether just a year ago or over the course of a few years, multiple Galveston County programs have set a new standard for themselves, but which teams could raise the proverbial bar in 2023?
The Clear Springs Chargers volleyball team has impressively reached three consecutive Region III-6A tournaments, but haven’t been able to claim a win at said tournament yet. With a solid core of returning players, 2023 could very well be the year the Chargers finally get past the fourth round, and maybe even go well beyond that point.
In three seasons under a new coaching regime, the Ball High Tors football team has made vast improvements year-to-year, going from 1-8 in 2020 to 5-6 in 2021 to 10-1 in 2022. Now, there’s one clear hurdle for the Tors to clear in 2023, and that will be getting the program’s first playoff win since 2003.
For the Santa Fe Indians boys basketball team, there are high hopes for this year being the one to break the program’s long playoff drought, which dates all the way back to 1996.
While the district will be tough, the Indians made major strides forward in the 2021-22 campaign by having a 25-win season and going 10-6 in district play (a fourth-place tiebreaker game shy of reaching the postseason) after having posted a combined 4-70 district record in the previous five seasons.
THE BATTLE FOR 24-6A
After nearly a decade of the Dickinson Gators and Clear Springs Chargers swapping reigns atop the football standings in District 24-6A pretty much every season, a new contender entered the conversation when the rising Clear Falls Knights claimed the program’s first-ever district championship in 2022.
Now, the question will be is this the beginning of a changing of the guard in the highly competitive district? Will 2023 see either Dickinson of Clear Springs rebound and reassert themselves as the upper echelon of 24-6A? Or, could another team come out of no where to shake the district up even further?
