Clear Springs wide receiver Jarious Williams makes a diving grab between Atascocita’s Deion Campbell, bottom, and De’Angelo Hayes during the first quarter of an area round playoff game at Challenger Columbia Stadium on Nov. 18, 2022.
Dickinson defensive lineman Ja’Marcus Anderson celebrates his sack on Klein Oak quarterback Lucas Sheerhorn during the first quarter at Sam Vitanza Stadium in Dickinson on Friday.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Clear Springs’ Xai’Shaun Edwards breaks away from Shadow Creek’s Kyle Peterson for first down yardage during the first quarter at Challenger Columbia Stadium in League City on Friday.
STUART VILLANUEVA
/The Daily News
Dickinson running back Leonard Browne breaks away from Klein Oak defenders on a run during the first quarter against Klein Oak at Sam Vitanza Stadium in Dickinson on Friday.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Clear Springs wide receiver Jarious Williams makes a diving grab between Atascocita’s Deion Campbell, bottom, and De’Angelo Hayes during the first quarter of an area round playoff game at Challenger Columbia Stadium on Nov. 18, 2022.
What has become one of the most anticipated and exciting Galveston County high school football rivalries also will be both teams’ District 24-6A opener, as the Clear Springs Chargers host the Dickinson Gators at Challenger Columbia Stadium on Friday night.
Last year’s matchup saw Clear Springs mount a fourth-quarter comeback for a 38-35 win to stun Dickinson on its home field — similar to another wild fourth-quarter rally for the Chargers over the Gators (34-28) in their 2018 contest at Sam Vitanza Stadium.
In between those two games, Dickinson has wins in 2019 (33-17) and 2021 (35-24), while Clear Springs claimed victory in 2020 (59-48).
Coming into this season’s contest, both teams are trending in a positive direction.
The Chargers (2-2) have won two in a row over Klein Forest (32-29, OT) and Huntsville (28-10) following tough losses to regional powers Katy and Alvin Shadow to start the season.
The Gators (3-1) are winners of three straight after opening the year with a loss to a top-notch Atascocita team — defeating Fort Bend Ridge Point (45-37), Pasadena Dobie (49-7) and Klein Oak (37-8).
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Now, let’s look at some more of this week’s local matchups.
TEXAS CITY (3-0) VS. GALENA PARK (2-1)
When and where: 7 p.m. Thursday at Galena Park ISD Stadium.
Quick take: Both teams enter this District 9-5A-II opener with similar momentum, each coming off a bye week and a blowout win before that. The Stings could be in line for a banner day on defense against a Yellowjackets team that most recently beat Splendora 63-14 but otherwise has struggled on offense in a 27-7 loss to Conroe Caney Creek and a 14-13 win over Goose Creek Memorial.
When and where: 7 p.m. Friday at Hopper Field in Freeport.
Quick take: Don’t look now, but the Wildcats have already surpassed their win total from a year ago, and now have their eyes locked on getting to the postseason as District 24-6A play begins against a Brazoswood team that made the playoffs last season. Clear Creek’s defense has only given up a combined 12 points in its three wins and will look to answer the challenge of a Buccaneers offense averaging nearly 47 points a game.
CLEAR FALLS (1-3) VS. CLEAR BROOK (1-3)
When and where: 7 p.m. Friday at Veterans Memorial Stadium in League City.
Quick take: The Knights are plenty battle-tested against the likes of Pearland, Humble Summer Creek and Houston Lamar, and last week shook off a three-game losing skid with a 33-20 win over Houston Heights as they enter District 24-6A play against a Wolverines team coming off back-to-back decisive losses against Deer Park (49-6) and Pasadena Memorial (40-14).
FRIENDSWOOD (2-2, 1-1) VS. RICHMOND FOSTER (0-4, 0-2)
When and where: 7 p.m. Friday at Traylor Stadium in Rosenberg.
Quick take: After coming short in a gritty district battle with Manvel last week, the Mustangs look to rebound in 10-5A-I action against a Foster program that has a history of winning ways but has struggled so far this season. Finding consistency on offense is a goal for Friendswood, and going against a team giving up an average of more than 36 points a game presents a prime chance to do just that.
SANTA FE (3-0) VS. DAYTON (2-1)
When and where: 7 p.m. Friday at Joe Raitano Field in Santa Fe.
Quick take: The Indians were here last year with a 3-0 start, but unlike a season ago, they’d like to win their way into the postseason out of the rugged District 9-5A-II. That mission starts with a key matchup right out of the gate against Dayton, the district’s third-place playoff qualifier in 2022. While the Broncos graduated a talented, senior-heavy offense from that team, they’re coming off back-to-back high-scoring wins over Houston Waltrip (49-7) and Montgomery (39-34).
LA MARQUE (1-3) VS. BELLVILLE (4-0)
When and where: 7 p.m. Friday at Texas City ISD Stadium.
Quick take: The Cougars look to shake off some tough non-district results as they open District 10-4A-II play, but unfortunately the beginning of that process won’t be easy against a seasoned Bellville squad expected to repeat as district champions. Operating out of the slot-T offense, the unbeaten Brahmas have out-scored their opponents by an average of 37 points per game, most recently getting an impressive 56-22 win over Cameron Yoe.
When and where: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bulldog Stadium in Hitchcock.
Quick take: As they continue to get ready for a short but loaded District 12-3A-I schedule, the Bulldogs should be primed to keep rolling in another non-district game against a The Woodlands Christian Academy team that’ll be rested after a bye week, but is coming off two losses before that to Houston St. Pius X (35-19) and Grapevine Faith Christian (63-37).
Explore the rich history and architectural beauty of Trinity Episcopal Church in this captivating tour given by Reverend Jimmy Abbott. Join J.R., Lisa, Erika, and Reverend Jimmy in uncovering the layers of history, from its founding in 1841 to its role in wartime and natural disasters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.