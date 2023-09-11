For a time this season, it felt like the day was never going to come.
Galveston’s historic Kermit Courville Stadium has been undergoing long overdue renovations for months. The Ball High Tors football team was originally supposed to begin their season at home against rival La Marque, but the stadium wasn’t quite game-ready yet, so the teams swapped venues. Then came two scheduled road contests.
“It always felt like it was so far down the road, but I think they’re pretty fired up now,” Ball High head football coach Sheldon Bennight said about the delayed home opener. “They’re excited.”
The Tors’ long-awaited debut this week at the newly renovated Courville Stadium could be a brief but fun one for the home fans if the game goes anything like last week’s District 9-5A-I-opening win over Houston Madison — a game dominated so handily by Ball High that the running clock went into effect for the entire second half.
The Tors (2-1, 1-0 in district) won last season’s 9-5A-I matchup over this week’s opponent, the Houston Sterling Raiders (1-1, 0-0), 55-0.
And, if last week’s 69-15 result against Madison is any indication, Ball High is bringing an even more formidable offense — led by the likes of senior running back Justis Thomas and sophomores Kyden Barker at quarterback and Ju’waan Woodbury at receiver. Then, of course, there’s standout athlete Jonah Williams, who will be a threat to make a huge play on offense, defense or special teams.
The Raiders’ sole edge in this matchup might be having an extra week to prepare coming off a bye. Prior to that, they had a 34-14 loss to South Houston and a 42-7 win over Spring Woods. Sterling’s dual-threat QB Jacques Brown is likely to be the focal point of the Tors’ defense.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Courville Stadium. The game can be heard live at ballhighfootball.com.
Now, a glimpse at some more Week 4 matchups.
CLEAR CREEK (2-1) VS. PASADENA MEMORIAL (2-1)
When and where: 7 p.m. Friday at Veterans Memorial Stadium in League City.
Quick take: After a dominant bounce-back win last week, the Wildcats get an intriguing test this week against a confident Memorial team that last week bested one of Clear Creek’s District 24-6A opponents, Clear Brook, by the tally of 40-14. Slowing down a team that also put up 72 points against Fort Bend Kempner would be a nice early-season accomplishment for the Wildcats.
CLEAR FALLS (0-3) VS. HOUSTON HEIGHTS (2-1)
When and where: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Delmar Stadium in Houston.
Quick take: The Knights have been through a rugged, trial-by-fire schedule, and now they’ll look to pick up their season’s first victory against a far less battle-tested Heights team, which has two wins over winless Cleburne (28-0) and Kingwood (16-8).
CLEAR SPRINGS (1-2) VS. HUNTSVILLE (1-2)
When and where: 7 p.m. Friday at Huntsville ISD Stadium.
Quick take: Although it took an extra overtime period, the Chargers finally got their first win on the board last week, 32-29, over Klein Forest, and this week faces another team that has loaded its schedule with top-tier opponents. Sandwiching a decisive 61-27 win over Bryan for the Hornets are two losses against a solid A&M Consolidated team (23-12) and state-ranked Belton (28-21).
DICKINSON (2-1) VS. KLEIN OAK (2-0)
When and where: 7 p.m. Friday at Sam Vitanza Stadium in Dickinson.
Quick take: Another quality opponent on the schedule for the Gators offers an intriguing clash in styles, as Dickinson’s fast and physical run-heavy offense goes up against the potent aerial assault of the Panthers, which have a pair of blowout victories over Dekaney (42-7) and Katy Cinco Ranch (35-6) on their record.
HITCHCOCK (3-0) VS. HOUSTON WHEATLEY (1-1)
When and where: 7 p.m. Friday at Barnett Stadium in Houston.
Quick take: The Bulldogs continued to trend in the right direction last week with a 55-0 rivalry win over an improved La Marque side, and against a Wheatley squad that lost to that same Cougars team 55-19 two weeks ago, Hitchcock looks to be a heavy favorite in this one but will have to be sure to still handle their business on the road.
FRIENDSWOOD (2-1, 1-0) VS. MANVEL (1-2, 0-1)
When and where: 7 p.m. Friday at Freedom Field in Iowa Colony.
Quick take: The Mustangs have been rolling since a tough Week 1 setback against Texas City, but will face a big district test this week against a quality Manvel team looking to shrug off a 17-12 loss to Angleton in its District 10-5A-I opener. A road win over the Mavericks would go a long way toward Friendswood’s goal of getting back into the playoffs in its deep district.
LA MARQUE (1-2) VS. HOUSTON ST. PIUS X (1-2)
When and where: 7 p.m. Friday at Kubiak Stadium in Houston.
Quick take: It’s been an up-and-down start to the season for the Cougars with a pair of rivalry losses sandwiching an impressive win over Houston Wheatley. Now, La Marque looks to get back on track and start to build momentum ahead of its district schedule against a rebuilding St. Pius X team that just picked up its first 2023 win last week, 35-19, over The Woodlands Christian.
ByE WEEK
Santa Fe, Texas City.
