Longtime Galveston County neighbors and now new rivals La Marque and Hitchcock enter the local game of the week riding the momentum and confidence that comes with recent blowout wins.

The Bulldogs (2-0), ranked No. 6 in the state in Class 3A-I, avoided the dreaded prototypical trap game last Friday, showing no let-down following their dramatic come-from-behind victory in Week 1 at No. 1 Class 2A-I Refugio (handing the Bobcats just their fourth home loss since 1980) by routing East Bernard on the road 52-7.

James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription