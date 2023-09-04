Longtime Galveston County neighbors and now new rivals La Marque and Hitchcock enter the local game of the week riding the momentum and confidence that comes with recent blowout wins.
The Bulldogs (2-0), ranked No. 6 in the state in Class 3A-I, avoided the dreaded prototypical trap game last Friday, showing no let-down following their dramatic come-from-behind victory in Week 1 at No. 1 Class 2A-I Refugio (handing the Bobcats just their fourth home loss since 1980) by routing East Bernard on the road 52-7.
Against the Brahmas, Hitchcock quarterback Lloyd Jones III was in command of the aerial assault, completing 19 of 29 passes for 328 yards and two touchdowns, and he chipped in two rushing TDs. Kelshaun Johnson, with his track star speed, was the favorite receiving target, making six catches for 148 yards and a TD.
Bulldogs running back Bryce Dorsey also showed he’s a proverbial home-run threat any time he’s handed the ball, as he needed only four carries to rack up 152 rushing yards and two TDs — of 96 and 50 yards — against East Bernard.
The Cougars (1-1) rebounded in a major way from a disappointing result in Week 1’s Clash of the Causeway by blowing out Houston Wheatley last week 55-19. Wheatley had not only won last season’s matchup with La Marque but also was coming off a blowout victory of its own in Week 1.
Running back and Sam Houston State pledge Salahadin Allah was the offensive standout for the Cougars against the Wildcats with five TDs and 147 yards on the ground. Allah had 109 rushing yards and three of his TDs in the first half to lead La Marque to a slim 26-19 halftime edge before scoring two more TDs in the third quarter to help blow the game open.
Another one of La Marque’s standout athletes, Dylan Thomas, shined against Wheatley with 117 receiving yards and two TDs on four catches. Thomas also had a TD in a third quarter that saw the Cougars’ lead over the Wildcats swell to 48-19. La Marque QB Anthony Miles finished the game with 145 passing yards and added 52 yards on the ground.
Kickoff for the Hitchcock-La Marque game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Bulldog Stadium — Hitchcock’s 2023 home opener.
Now, for more of the county’s Week 3 football matchups:
CLEAR FALLS (0-2) VS. HOUSTON LAMAR (2-0)
When and where: 7 p.m. Thursday at Challenger Columbia Stadium in League City.
Quick take: The young Knights defense faces another daunting task this week when they host a red-hot Lamar team coming off an impressive 45-21 win over one of the Houston area’s perennially top programs in The Woodlands. QB Landon Vessel leads Clear Falls, while the big three for Lamar last week were QB Jordan Reeves, RB Justin Howard and WR Tristen Brown.
TEXAS CITY (2-0) VS. NUEVO LEON (N/A)
When and where: 7 p.m. Thursday at Stingaree Stadium in Texas City.
Quick take: With thrilling wins over Galveston County rivals Friendswood and Ball High and with a bye week and district opener coming up, the Stings can’t afford to overlook the visiting team from Mexico, which gave Texas City all it could handle last season in a 22-19 win for the Stings. Look for Texas City to let its defense go to work and to pound the rock on offense with big RB Caleb Bell.
Listen live: victorysportsnet.com.
BALL HIGH (1-1) VS. HOUSTON MADISON (1-1)
When and where: 7 p.m. Friday at Butler Stadium in Houston.
Quick take: The 2022 District 9-5A-I champion Tors begin their defense of the crown against a Marlins team that’ll enter the matchup with confidence after a 63-24 rout of Houston Yates last week. Ball High dominated the district last season, with its 39-0 win over Madison being the closest game. This year’s contest for the Tors will have the added motivation of them wanting to shake off their loss last week to Texas City.
CLEAR CREEK (1-1) VS. CHANNELVIEW (1-1)
When and where: 7 p.m. Friday at Veterans Memorial Stadium in League City.
Quick take: The Wildcats will look to right the ship in their home opener following a tough loss last week at Deer Park against Channelview, which logged its first win of the season over Aldine MacArthur last week. The Falcons had success with their passing game helmed by QB Jason Wheelock, while Clear Creek likely will look to its defense and a ball control offense to lead the way.
CLEAR SPRINGS (0-2) VS. KLEIN FOREST (1-1)
When and where: 7 p.m. Friday at Challenger Columbia Stadium in League City.
Quick take: After going through the wringer against a pair of powerhouses in Katy and Alvin Shadow Creek to start their season, the Chargers have a prime opportunity to rebound against a much less battle-tested Klein Forest team, which is coming off a 43-16 loss to Humble. It could be a breakout game for Clear Springs’ deep and talented core of WRs, as well as workhorse RB Xai’Shaun Edwards.
DICKINSON (1-1) VS. PASADENA DOBIE (2-0)
When and where: 7 p.m. Friday at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Pasadena.
Quick take: The Gators were able to fend off Fort Bend Ridge Point for an exciting Saturday win, and now face a confident Dobie team — albeit one that’ll face a major step up in competition in Dickinson — that has wins over Clear Brook and Conroe Grand Oaks. It’s likely to be old-school smash-mouth football, as each team is coming off 300-plus rushing-yard games with the Gators led by John Soloman, Leonard Browne and Jamal Mason, and the Longhorns leaning on RB Cameron Matthews.
FRIENDSWOOD (1-1) VS. FORT BEND KEMPNER (0-2)
When and where: 7 p.m. Friday at Henry Winston Stadium in Friendswood.
Quick take: The Mustangs won in emphatic fashion last week over Fort Bend Willowridge, and will this week look to do the same in their District 10-5A-I opener against a Kempner team reeling from a pair of blowout losses to Santa Fe and Pasadena Memorial. Cougars dual-threat QB Javon Goss will be the focus of Friendswood’s defense, while the Mustangs will look to wear out Kempner with a high-tempo offense.
SANTA FE (2-0) VS. PASADENA SAM RAYBURN (1-1)
When and where: 7 p.m. Friday at Joe Raitano Field in Santa Fe.
Quick take: The Indians proved they have plenty of fight with a 27-24 comeback victory over a challenging Vidor team last week, and will now look to halt the momentum of a Sam Rayburn side coming off a 34-0 blanking of Houston Milby last week. Offensively, Santa Fe has a proven weapon on the ground in RB Joseph Floyd, as well as a solid QB in Kase Albrecht.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.