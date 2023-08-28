With both teams set for their second rivalry game in as many weeks, both the Ball High Tors and Texas City Stings enter their anticipated contest strapped to rocket ships of momentum following different kinds of season-opening victories.
The Tors showed that they’ll again be a force to contend with this season after posting a dominant 58-6 win in the Clash of the Causeway against La Marque.
Ball High’s new starting quarterback, sophomore Kyden Barker, certainly didn’t show any jitters with three touchdown passes — including a 59-yard connection with two-way star Jonah Williams on the first play from scrimmage. A touted Tors defense did their part, largely holding the Cougars in check.
Speaking of defense, the Stings proved to be stingy in the second half as the team outlasted a game Friendswood team for a 23-20 come-from-behind overtime victory.
Offensively, Texas City’s group of seasoned, gritty seniors — led by QB Joey Duran and a stacked backfield — kept up the fight even after the Mustangs held a 17-7 lead at the 9:40 mark of the third quarter.
Last year’s game was a defensive slugfest that Ball High won 7-0 after finally breaking a scoreless stalemate late in the fourth quarter. Texas City had a chance to potentially tie the game, but the offense stumbled on the goal line as time expired.
Kickoff between the two Galveston County rivals is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday at Stingaree Stadium in Texas City.
The game can be heard live on victorysportsnet.com.
Now, let’s look at other local Week 2 matchups.
CLEAR SPRINGS (0-1) VS. ALVIN SHADOW CREEK (1-0)
• When and where: 7 p.m. Friday at Challenger Columbia Stadium in League City.
• Quick take: Two of the top Class 6A teams from the southern end of the Houston area tangle in this one. Opening their season last week against state powerhouse Katy, the Chargers held their own but came up short in a 34-22 decision in which RB Xai’Shaun Edwards and QB Julian Salazar both had impressive showings. A talent-rich defense shined for the Sharks in their 34-15 win over Manvel last week.
CLEAR CREEK (1-0) VS. DEER PARK (1-0)
• When and where: 7 p.m. Friday at Abshier Stadium in Deer Park.
• Quick take: A Wildcats team that began their season with a defensive clinic in a 21-0 win over Kingwood gets a step up in competition against a Deer side that had no problem scoring in a 41-20 rivalry win over La Porte last week. Seasoned QB Bryson Drake helped guide an effective ball-control offense for Clear Creek while returning all-district defensive player of the year DL Luke Webb is one to watch for Deer Park.
CLEAR FALLS (0-1) VS. HUMBLE SUMMER CREEK (1-0)
• When and where: 7 p.m. Friday at Veterans Memorial Stadium in League City.
• Quick take: The Knights couldn’t hang on for a win in a back-and-forth 45-41 loss to Pearland last week. Veteran Clear Falls QB Landon Vessel could thrive against a Bulldogs team that gave up more than 300 passing yards in their 28-21 win last week over Klein Cain. The key for the Knights will be the growth of their young defense as they face standout Summer Creek RB Lloyd Avant.
FRIENDSWOOD (0-1) VS. FORT BEND WILLOWRIDGE (1-0)
• When and where: 7 p.m. Friday at Henry Winston Stadium in Friendswood.
• Quick take: The Mustangs were able to start strong but couldn’t finish off Texas City last week in a 23-20 overtime loss, while the Eagles were able to survive for a 28-27 win over Lamar Consolidated. Lamar Consolidated got some solid yardage through the air against Willowridge, so Friendswood QB Brock Foster could be in line for a big game. Friendswood’s defense will try to limit an athletic Willowridge offense led by QB Kendron Penson Jr.
SANTA FE (1-0) VS. VIDOR (0-1)
• When and where: 7 p.m. Friday at Joe Raitano Field in Santa Fe.
• Quick take: After throttling Fort Bend Kempner for a 50-20 win last week, the Indians will look to keep up their effort and physicality against the challenging veer offense of the Pirates, who are coming off a 35-14 loss to golden triangle stalwart Silsbee. Offensively, Santa Fe was able to effectively mix up the pass and run with experienced players in QB Kase Albrecht and RB Joseph Floyd. Two-way standout Braden Root is a Vidor player to keep an eye on.
LA MARQUE (0-1) VS. HOUSTON WHEATLEY (1-0)
• When and where: 7 p.m. Friday at Texas City ISD Stadium.
• Quick take: The Cougars will look to put a disappointing 58-6 Clash of the Causeway loss behind them and surprise a Wildcats team coming off a 58-0 beatdown of an overmatched Houston Austin side. La Marque QB Anthony Miles and RB Salahadin Allah can be explosive weapons, while Wheatley is led by playmaking DB Demetrius Evans.
• Listen live: victorysportsnet.com.
HITCHCOCK (1-0) VS. EAST BERNARD (0-1)
• When and where: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Memorial Stadium in East Bernard.
• Quick take: Hot on the heels of a comeback 43-36 victory at No. 1 state-ranked Class 2A-I Refugio, the No. 7 Class 3A-I Bulldogs can’t afford to ease up against an always competitive Brahmas team eager to rebound from a 41-27 loss to Class 3A-I No. 4 Edna last week. QB Lloyd Jones III was the driving force behind Hitchcock’s thrilling season-opening win, while East Bernard has a solid returning offensive core led by QB Clayton Fajkus.
DICKINSON (0-1) VS. FORT BEND RIDGE POINT (0-1)
• When and where: 6 p.m. Saturday at Mercer Stadium in Sugar Land.
• Quick take: Both teams tested themselves in their respective season openers against top-notch programs, with the Gators falling to Atascocita 46-21 and the Panthers edged by Austin Westlake 31-21. WR Jeremiah Scoby was a frequent target in a new-look offense for Dickinson last week while leading Ridge Point was dual-threat QB Austin Carlisle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.