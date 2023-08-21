One of the state of Texas’ oldest high school football rivalries — the Ball High Tors versus the La Marque Cougars — gets the Galveston County high school season started with a bang, as usual, but this year’s installment serves as more than just bragging rights for each team.
To different degrees, both Ball High and La Marque enter this season with something to prove to both themselves and any potential doubters.
In the Tors’ case, they’ll be looking to prove the program is truly a force to be reckoned with in the area after their 10-0 2022 regular season was followed by a first-round playoff exit. The team can’t help the lack of competition they’ll see in their current district, so impressive wins in their two non-district games — starting with this Friday’s Clash — will be key.
For the Cougars, the game gives them a prime opportunity to prove last year’s 2-8 season was a mere minor setback on the way to a major comeback for a program that was once a state powerhouse in the 1990s and early 2000s. Win or lose, any measurable improvement over last season’s 49-7 defeat in Galveston will be a promising sign.
Led by standout safety Jonah Williams — who stayed in Galveston following a brief flirtation with IMG Academy — and linebacker Stefanos Pothos’ impeccable nose for the ball, defense is expected to be Ball High’s strength.
Embracing a blue-collar approach in the team’s first full offseason under head coach Wade Oliphant, La Marque brings some intriguing playmakers on offense with Sam Houston commit RB Salahadin Allah, hard-working QB Anthony Miles and versatile two-way player Dylan Thomas.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Texas City ISD Stadium
Now, a glimpse at other Week 1 matchups for Galveston County teams:
DICKINSON VS. ATASCOCITA
• When and where: 7 p.m. Friday at Sam Vitanza Stadium in Dickinson.
• Quick take: Whether in last season's 37-0 defeat or in recent years prior in the playoffs, perennial area power Atascocita has been a consistent thorn in Dickinson’s side that the Gators would love to finally extract in this latest meeting with the Eagles. Dickinson’s running game is a development to watch in this one, as much improvement is expected in the Gators’ offensive line.
CLEAR FALLS VS. PEARLAND
• When and where: 7 p.m. Friday at The Rig in Pearland.
• Quick take: Clear Falls opened its 2022 season with an impressive 20-17 win over the always solid Pearland program, and this year’s rematch will serve as a major first test for a promising but still young Knights defense, which looks to carry the torch on the side of the ball that has been Clear Falls’ strength in recent years.
TEXAS CITY VS. FRIENDSWOOD
• When and where: 7 p.m. Friday at Henry Winston Stadium in Friendswood.
• Quick take: For different reasons, plenty of excitement surrounds both Galveston County teams in their opening matchup, which was won 27-13 last season by the Stings.
For Texas City, the intrigue comes with the continuity of entering year two with Shone Evans as head coach along with a group of senior players he feels have a rare and special team bond and work ethic.
Conversely, Friendswood’s hype is about change, as the program welcomes youthful new head coach Jordan Johnson, a Mustangs alumnus who brings offensive coordinating experience from his previous stop at state powerhouse Denton Guyer.
SANTA FE VS. FORT BEND KEMPNER
• When and where: 7 p.m. Friday at Hall Stadium in Missouri City.
• Quick take: Last year’s surprising turnaround for Santa Fe began with a 27-6 win over Kempner, and the Indians will be looking to show that last season’s winning ways were no one-year aberration in their rematch to start the 2023 campaign. This game should be a good chance for a seasoned Santa Fe offense to sharpen its skills and build confidence.
HITCHCOCK VS. REFUGIO
• When and where: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Jack Sportsman Bobcat Stadium in Refugio.
• Quick take: Loaded with a generational group of athletes, many of whom were a part of the school’s 2023 state champion basketball team and program-elevating track and field team, Hitchcock has major aspirations this season, and the Bulldogs have a chance to make a huge statement on the road against preseason No. 1 state-ranked Class 2A-I Refugio, which the ‘Dogs announced their presence against last year with a 49-12 win.
CLEAR CREEK VS. KINGWOOD
• When and where: 6 p.m. Saturday at Turner Stadium in Humble.
• Quick take: The Wildcats look to improve on last year’s 2-8 season starting by avenging 2022’s 28-6 opening loss to Kingwood. Clear Creek will rely on quality over quantity on its roster while leaning on a good crop of speedy players, and could very well take advantage of a Mustangs team light on experience in this one.
CLEAR SPRINGS VS. KATY
• When and where: 6:15 p.m. Saturday at Rhodes Stadium in Katy.
• Quick take: Once again, the Chargers’ season opener will be the polar opposite of a tuneup game as they get right into the 2023 campaign against perennial state title contender Katy, which won last year’s matchup 49-16. Clear Springs has plenty of talent, as well as an experience edge, but even in a reloading year, the Tigers are a formidable matchup for anyone.
