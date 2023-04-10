ANGLETON
Angleton’s come-from-behind win Monday evening was just what the doctor ordered.
Kenadie Guthrie’s two-out, two-run double in the bottom of the seventh inning propelled the Ladycats to their most impressive win of the season with a 2-1 victory against third-ranked Santa Fe in Monday’s rescheduled District 18-5A softball game at Angleton High School.
The win distances Angleton (4-4, 19-8) from Texas City for the No. 4 spot in the district standings with four games remaining. The Ladycats travel Tuesday to Texas City (3-6, 13-10).
The loss for Santa Fe (7-2, 23-3-1) drops the Lady Indians to second place in the standings, with a home game against Friendswood (7-1, 16-9) coming up Tuesday.
Santa Fe led most of the game when Mea Slayton broke a scoreless tie in the top of the fourth inning with an RBI double to left field that scored Katelynn Torres, but the game was settled in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Lily Soliz singled to lead off and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Gabby Scott. The Ladycats were down to their final out after Lily Calderon struck out swinging, but Ary Cruz kept the inning alive with a base knock to put runners on the corners.
Guthrie took Santa Fe starting pitcher Sidne Peters’ 1-1 offering to center field to score Soliz and Cruz for the game-winning runs.
Rylee Church earned the win for the Ladycats in a complete-game effort. She allowed an unearned run on four hits, struck out two and walked three on 82 pitches.
Church handled the Lady Indians’ bats well.
She retired Santa Fe in order twice, worked around a one-out walk in the top of the seventh and a leadoff double in the sixth inning. She battled her way out of a bases-loaded jam in the top of the second frame by getting Mikayla Nations to fly out to center field.
Peters was handed the loss in 6.2 innings and allowed two runs on five hits. She struck out eight and walked three.
The senior pitcher also battled throughout the night, beginning in the opening inning when she had two runners in scoring position with one out. However, she got Mayson Garrett to ground into a fielder’s choice when Makenna Mitchell gunned down Guthrie at home plate. Church then flew out to end the threat.
Peters faced one over the minimum over the next three innings — working around a two-out walk in the fourth. She also worked out of a jam in the bottom of the fifth with two on and two outs when she struck out Riley Davila looking.
Peters, Brooklyn Spencer, Slayton and Jaiden Cooper each recorded a hit for Santa Fe. Guthrie batted 3-for-4 and drove in two runs to lead the Ladycats.
