Seven weeks before the local high school football season kicks off, plenty of intrigue already surrounds the 2023 campaign.
With The Daily News’ sports section getting ready to roll out Galveston County high school football previews in the pages of the regular editions of the newspaper in the coming weeks, here are some top storylines to monitor.
WHOSE DISTRICT IS IT?
District 24-6A has developed a reputation for being tough to predict in recent years, particularly when it comes to the top of the heap in football.
No team has won back-to-back football district titles in 24-6A since Clear Springs’ run of three straight first-place finishes from 2016-2018. The Chargers also were district champs in 2020. Clear Falls are the defending 24-6A champs for the first time in program history. Meanwhile Dickinson won the district title in 2021 and 2019.
So, the team that’ll rise to the top of District 24-6A in 2023 is pretty much anyone’s guess. Will it be one of the big three of Clear Falls, Clear Springs or Dickinson? Or will the district offer another twist with a future champ currently flying under the radar?
HITCHCOCK HYPE
There are plenty of reasons for Hitchcock fans to be excited about their team in 2023.
The Bulldogs are coming off an 11-2 season, a District 12-3A-I championship and the county’s deepest playoff run (a trip to the Region III-3A semifinals).
They also won their second consecutive state 7on7 championship this summer, and have a core of generational-type talent — with QB Lloyd Jones III, WR/DB Damien McDaniel, RB Bryce Dorsey and WR/DB Kelshaun Johnson all drawing multiple Division I college offers.
Hitchcock’s proving ground for progress in 2023 likely will come in the postseason, where the Bulldogs look to take the next step forward and rise to the level of state championship contender — like defending state champs Franklin, which eliminated Hitchcock in 2022.
BALL OF A SUDDEN
It’s quite possible that a Ball High team that went 10-0 in the 2022 regular season could be even better in 2023, led by a pair of athletes garnering Division I college interest in Will Cianfrini and Jonah Williams on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball, respectively.
The Tors in 2022 absolutely obliterated their out-matched District 9-5A-I competition en route to the district crown, but fell short in their first-round playoff matchup. So, Ball High’s challenge this year will be to find a way to rapidly ramp up for a deeper postseason run after a long stretch of facing lackluster district competition.
CHANGING OF THE GUARD
What does the Friendswood Mustangs football program have in common with the NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers? For both, when they find a leader, they’re in it for the long haul.
In the increasingly what-have-you-done-for-me-lately world of professional sports, the Steelers have gone against that grain with just three head coaches since 1969: Chuck Noll (1969-1991), Bill Cowher (1992-2006) and Mike Tomlin (2007-present).
High school sports aren’t immune to that aforementioned pro sports trend, but Friendswood, from 1965 through last season, has had just three head football coaches/athletic directors: Henry Winston (1965-1991), Steve Van Meter (1992-2011) and Robert Koopmann (2012-2022).
In 2023, the Mustangs welcome a rare new head football coach/AD, with 2009 Friendswood alumnus Jordan Johnson taking over the program from the retiring Koopmann this upcoming season.
Johnson, who spent the previous three seasons as state powerhouse Denton Guyer’s offensive coordinator, will certainly look to get the Mustangs back into the postseason after they missed the cut last year in the rugged District 10-5A-I. But, with his youth, roots at the school and Friendswood’s track record with its head football coaches, Johnson should have time on his side in putting his stamp on the program.
SOPHOMORE SURGE?
Last year, three new head football coaches in Galveston County inherited teams in varying situations with varying results in their first seasons.
In Santa Fe, Blake Ryder gave an Indians program that went winless in 2021 a jolt, as they finished 2022 with a respectable 6-4 overall record, albeit just outside of the playoff picture in the tough District 10-5A-II.
Making the short trek from La Marque to Texas City, Shone Evans proved to be a steady steward for a Stings program where he long served as an assistant coach, guiding the team to a second straight postseason berth.
Tasked with reviving a struggling La Marque program, former Cougar Wade Oliphant saw his team shake off a rough non-district slate to win its first two District 10-4A-II games, but finished at just 2-8.
It should be interesting to see how each coach moves their respective programs forward in Year 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.