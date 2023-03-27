PASADENA
Soccer can be a cruel sport in that one team can look like the better squad all match, but one split-second lapse could ultimately prove costly.
Updated: March 27, 2023 @ 11:01 pm
That was certainly the case for the Clear Creek Wildcats on Monday night in their Region III-6A girls' soccer area-round playoff contest against Kingwood, which saw the Lady Mustangs escape with a 1-0 decision.
“I felt we controlled most of that game, and we left it all out on the field, but that’s how soccer happens sometimes,” Clear Creek head girls soccer coach Aaron Beck said. “We were in the game and had an opportunity the whole time.”
Kingwood broke onto the scoreboard in the sixth minute when Makenzie Black took advantage of a misplayed ball and put away an easy shot for a 1-0 lead, which the Lady Mustangs managed to take into the halftime break despite some good looks from Clear Creek in the first half.
On three different first-half corner kicks in the 19th, 37th and 39th minute, the Wildcats made solid attempts at a goal, but each shot missed by just a hair.
Perhaps Clear Creek’s best opportunity at an equalizer came in the match’s 60th minute when the Wildcats got an open look deep inside Kingwood’s penalty area, but goalkeeper Abigail Knigin made a stunning kick save on the shot attempt.
The Wildcats’ last gasp came in the 78th minute when the team’s leading goal scorer Aaliyah Ramadan lined up for a 33-yard free kick but saw her attempt at a goal sail just a bit high.
Knigin, who didn’t start but played the entire second half, and Reese Cauthen combined for the shutout in goal, with back line defenders Isabella Adamo and Julia Abreu also being key the shutout.
“We knew they were going to be a tough opponent; that team is solid,” Beck said.
Clear Creek graduates six seniors, including five starters, from a group that has overseen a great amount of success in the girls' soccer program. For the four-year varsity players they’ve witnessed the team win at least one playoff match every season, including a run to the regional tournament in 2021.
“We’re consistent, and we’ve got the program going in the right direction,” said Beck, whose first year as head coach at Clear Creek occurred when the current seniors were freshmen. “I was fortunate enough to have that group for four years, and they bought into it as freshmen and stayed with me. I’ve been really blessed.”
James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews
Sports Editor
