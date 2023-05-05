Before Santa Fe’s baseball players head to prom Saturday night, they’ll still have business to take care of on the diamond in the afternoon.
Looking back, they could’ve had the day off.
The usually fundamentally sound Indians saw multiple mistakes — on the base paths, on defense and in the batter’s box — spoil a chance to sweep Crosby in the teams’ Region III-5A best-of-three bi-district baseball series, as the Cougars came away with a 3-2 win Friday night at the Ballparks in Crosby.
“We put them in position to win the game,” said Santa Fe head baseball coach Ronnie Wulf, whose Indians return home for the deciding third game of the series, scheduled for a noon start. “We’ve got to come out ready to play, can’t have those kinds of mistakes — at all.”
The game-sealing play came when Crosby’s Sean Bazmore lifted a walk-off RBI sacrifice fly to deep center field in the bottom of the seventh inning. How the game got to that point, though, left the Indians shaking their heads.
The bottom of the seventh started with a dazzling defensive catch by shortstop Braden Castle, but a single-turned two-base hit thanks to an error in the outfield got the Cougars in business. Santa Fe then had a golden opportunity to pick the runner off the base paths, but the put-out throw was misthrown, allowing the runner to move to third base.
The Indians appeared to have Crosby on the ropes in the top of the seventh, but a base-running blunder gave the Cougars an easy double play. Prior to that, Santa Fe had multiple runners on the bases but saw easy pop-ups or the inability to get down bunts handcuff its efforts.
Scoring-wise, Crosby got its other two runs in the bottom of the second on an RBI single from Keith Kennemer and a run-scoring passed ball.
Santa Fe’s two runs came in the top of the fourth on an RBI grounder from Steven De Los Santos and a run-scoring wild pitch.
Pitching was a lone bright spot for the Indians, as they got gritty efforts from Traven Morgan (five innings, five hits, two runs, two walks, two strikeouts) and De Los Santos (1.2 innings, one hit, no earned runs, no walks, one strikeout).
Kyeler Thompson (2-for-3) and Lucas Dunn (2-for-3) had multi-hit games for Santa Fe.
Kade Eudy (6.2 innings, six hits, one earned run, four walks, eight strikeouts) carried the load on the mound for Crosby, while Bazmore recorded a huge final out, and was credited with the win.
